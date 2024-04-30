Grimtusk Fishing Hole Available this Week - Taivan Meta Requirement

Yes finally i can complete the Achievement and get Goody Boy
It’s been 84 years, no but seriously why did this one took so long ?
Yeeees! This was the only thing I was missing from my meta!
About time! Only achievement I have left for weeks and weeks now for the meta. Glad I can experience the nerfed version of Taivan before it grows in 10.1.7 (happy they are reverting him back to the original larger size)
My chacacter is unable to see the daily quest even with Sojourner of Azure Span finished
Was painful, but this week = completed.
Oh wow. Now to wait who knows how many weeks for roaring dragonspring
EU please! This is the actual last step for my Taivan mount (Like many many other people)
woo just need a picture of the black prince and the Ohn fishing hole now
FYI as of April 30, 2024 for some the fishing holes are bugged. Steps to reproduce:Open a fishing holeClick on the hole to castWait for the bobber to bounce Click on the bobberExpected behavior: acquire a catchObserved behavior: you end up re-casting without receiving any catch at all.On one hole I did not have this happen, but on the remaining fishing holes, all I end up doing is recasting.