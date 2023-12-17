Gold Making Expectations - - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 307

Goldmaking Expectations



Hello All,



I have been taking gold making seriously for about a month and a half and wanted to get some of the pro perspectives.



My current set up: Druid: tailoring & enchanting Druid: skinning & mining Alt: blacksmithing & leatherworking Alt: alchemy & inscription I use tsm and all the other common add-ons.



I'm really intrested in gaining a deeper understanding of the tactics behind the AH and Crafting to make gold. I'm looking to be taught to fish rather then handed a fish so to speak. I purchased a gold guide to try an learn some of the trade but it turned out to be focused on farming old mats and dungeons which does average me about 10-20k a day but I know I can do better.



Does anyone have recommendations or know where I could continue researching? Thank you in advance!







If you want to learn more about know how you should keep up to date with highend gameplay and historical trends.



Money making is all about being first or being better. Trying to predict markets, whether farming, crafting or buying up is sometimes essential.



Information is key, follow what people are talking about in discords, reddits and blue posts. Whether this is Roleplaying, raiding, M+ or anything wow related. There is always a demand for something, which also varies per server.



Good luck :)



You have to spend gold to make a lot of gold. It’s all about knowing the margins. On a good day you can make a lot of gold. Yesterday I was getting 33% on pots, today was meh. It adds up when you’re spending millions in mats.



Gear crafting works great for me to get out of that AH and stare at numbers. Now I’m only on a medium pop realm so I do not haul in millions like the other guy, but I’ve (very) recently set up a community for my own crafts. I just share a link in trade every now and then. Now I do have to note that I own all recipes and have maxed out all profs, so that helps getting people to join, but it suprised me that the community already has 70 people in it after a few days. Maybe you could set up something similar.



Learn what players want.

Research the meta.

Look for things that are difficult to get.

Know your margins.

Be either first or better (or both).

Customer interaction is key for Work Orders.

Alchemy in Season of Discovery



Classic has some absolutely incredibly overpowered consumables. In general we want to focus on potions and elixirs that give bonuses to throughput (damage or healing), and various utility consumables. In general players are VERY willing to spend gold to heal more, do damage or stay alive.



Level 60 Alt Armies



TL;DR: Income for 30 days of level 60 alts.



All together: Alch/tailor alt army doing SL/WoD missions + hexweave daily and WoD work orders + Transmutes weekly.



25.4k per month. (without counting pet charms since the sales are unpredictable)

254k per month for my 10 alts.



SL tables: Without pet charms - 3.6k + 6.8k from weekly quest. With pet charms - 22k + 6.8k from weekly quest.



WoD Table: Turning garrison resources into mats at trader - 3k



Hexweave bags: Buying fur for 1g each, Selling bags for 440g - 3.5k (daily cd worth 60g)



Sky golem: selling for 20k -8k (daily cd worth 270g)



DF Cooldowns: Tailor: negative crafting profit right now for me Alch: 8.5k Transmuting Air.



SL tables:



I tracked what I got from 2 sets of missions on 10 characters, so not a great sample size. The prices are minbuyout from my realm, around 8-12 gold per mat and 15gold for aug runes.



Adding the raw gold, gear vendoring, aug runes and mats avgeraged to 121gold per char per day, so for my 10 characters thats around 36k per month. I tried to track my pet sales and averaged around 47 gold per charm, so if you add that it's 745gold per day or 224k per month for 10 characters.



WoD Table:



My table is set up with good followers for garrison resources. Assuming 1.5gold per mat and 16 garrison resources per mat I average around 100gold per char per day. So 30k per month for 10 char. Theres mounts/pets/rep items that sell on ah but i'm not sure how to calculate that since they are so random.



Hexweave bags:



I sell these for avg 440 gold. With the daily cd and work orders and a fur price of 1g I get a crafting cost of 145g, with 2.77 bags per week it's 815g per week profit, or around 3.5k/30 days. The daily Cd is worth around 60g.



Sky Golem:



I buy ghost iron bars for 10g. Living steel for 315g. Crafting cost 12k, Sell for 20k, profit 8k/30 days or around 270g per cd.



DF tailor/alch CDs:



All my alts have tailor/alch, but right now azureweave is selling at a loss for me. The Transmute to Air is still around 200g profit, so 2k per week per char or 8.5k per month per char.



Notes, the math was quick and probably not correct.



Sky golems are worth more but I don't sell more than 2 every month anyway, hexweave bags have higher demand.



If you enjoy playing the game there is a WQ that sometimes gives 1.7k gold if you have level 70 alts which is pretty neat.

At times I've wanted to share my similar process to yours here as well, but seeing some of the negative responses you've received here on this subreddit proves to me that if I had attempted sharing my process here that it would have been a waste of my time (that I'd rather spend looking at a loading screen while switching alts to make something to post to the AH). Truth is, people here have been seeing WoD Garissons as a waste of their time and are only interested in current expac activities that make gold. I may be downrated for saying all that, but go back and read the comments from any post over the last 2-3 years here in woweconomy that has mentioned making gold with WoD Garissons. You'll see it for yourself. All that "Negative Nelly" stuff aside, good on you for making the gold you have lately with WoD Garisson stuff. No need to fix it if it isn't broke. ;-) ALSO, many of the comments about what is profitable at this stage of the game is really good to know, so thank you to all the rest of you commenters here for that info! I'll be totally looking into that after I finish the DF story line! <3 I just got back to retail a month ago, and as I just got almost ALL of my 45-50 alts up to level 60 during WoW's 19th anniversary event, I'm in the middle of setting up my SL tables as well.



Only one of my characters is focused on DF right now in order to get the Loremaster flying achievement done. Dragonriding is just okay....not a huge fan of it personally, but I'll use it for the racing quests even after I get regular flying again. Any other diversion away from leveling this ONE toon to 70 and getting that Loremaster done is a waste of my time right now, as that achievement will pay off for my alts later. I also don't have 90 hours a week to play, as IRL responsibilities come first and I settle for just a few hours an evening, more during holidays. And I'm not interested in finding groups, meeting some gear requirement to become socially accepted, or keeping to a weekly schedule. I have enough IRL where I have to meet all those criterias, and in-game I just want to chill when the day is done.



To help you keep better track of your incomings and outgoings, I'd HIGHLY recommend using TSM and



