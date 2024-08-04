Gold Making and Burnout - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 338

Gold Making and Burnout



I don't know about you, but I am getting burnout by goldmaking. How do you handle desire to make gold for fun, and not fully optimize?



I have roughly 8 mil, and I don't spend it on much. Wowtoken is the main expense, but I easy make it up with single crafter with JC/Taloring. This past season I was able to buy 2mil worth of token for gametime and xpac for friends and family without going into previous earning.



However, it feel like if I don't have at least X number of alts I won't make gold, which I know it not true. It feels like if I don't select the best profession and the best path I won't make gold, which I know it not true.



How do you handle this stress? How do you say enough is enough?





This question applies to many aspects in life.



Are you deriving your fun from success or the journey?



Those that derive fun from success are thrill seekers. They will do as you say, optimize their life until they can achieve the necessary success. Whether that is working out until reaching some lifting goal or min-maxing a game to beat a raid boss. They get their fulfillment of fun from that success.



But even for those that look for the ultimate goal, the most successful are those that find mini-successes within the journey to their ultimate goal.



The best way to handle the stress is to make a goal and then find your mini-successes on your journey to the goal.



One of my goals every x-pac was to get AotC with my guild group. We were not the best and older than the average player but we got it done in WoD, Legion, BFA...but around BFA there was signs of trouble. Shadowlands came and the mini-successes (individual bosses) took just a bit longer and longer. DF, they didn't take any longer but it just no longer felt right. That is when I knew I was done, the mini-successes were there but they weren't enjoyable.



You say "enough is enough" when you are no longer having fun. Plain and simple especially since this isn't your job/career/way of living.





Simple rule of life



If its good for you, do it more



If its bad for you, do it less



Sack it off and find other ways to enjoy the game is my advice





I run a few more alts than you do, but certainly not an alt army by any means. One of each profession is enough for me, and I play them somewhat singularly- sometimes I run multiple markets and diversify, sometimes I just slame a couple markets from one toon for a week or so.



I don't know that I've felt your kind of burnout of anxiety, but I've had mine a little at different times. Sometimes, it helps to ignore the gold making community. Not that they're bad, not at all, but it can help to take everything with a grain of salt, because just because someone only sees one strategy going forward and a lot of people might agree, doesn't make it the case. I always think to myself, okay, maybe that's what's going to work for them, I need to concentrate on what works for me.



And with what works for me, it helps to remember... it's just a game, nothing is ever un-recoverable, nothing is ever that serious, and you can do what you want. Seriously. Do I really need to change my race or relevel a new character for 0.215% extra profit (or so) because of an edge case where the 3-5 skill points might be particularly valid for the first month of an expansion? Do I really need to get 2027 ore nodes to someone else's 2000? Do I really have to fight for orders in X market that I can't stand when I really prefer Y market? No.



And you'll do just fine. Keep it simple, play the game how you want, and if someone else got 2.5mil to your 1.5 or 2mil, good for them- you got to do things in a way that you enjoy, and it's a game, it's not that serious. And if you make a mistake, or it turns out something wasn't a good investment, relax. You'll make money again, it wasn't that serious.



Just relax, and do your thing. Some people find 47 spreadsheets for visualization fun. Some people want every possible ounce of gold out there. Some people find it exciting to find ways to squeeze the competition out and make them unable to compete. Some people just want to play with friends, do some raiding/M+/PvP/Delves/Pet Battles/RP/pickyourpoison, and then make smart gold moves on the side without going to the nth degreee to maximize every possible profit and minimize every possible loss. And that's okay. Just slow down, play the game how you want, because it's a game, and if you're not smiling, if it feels like a job, that's the only time you're doing it wrong.



The Default auction operation is good for beginners and does its job. It can be difficult to decipher. Sapu



My goal in this article is to cover these things:



write a cleaner, easy to read operation

write a cleaner, easy to read operation ensure we sell for a profit

create the operation in steps

make it extensible



Everything Ends with the Auction House Cut



When an item sells at the auction house, the auction house gets a cut of 5% of the sale price. We want to adjust for that loss, and to do so, divide by 0.95. A simple math check verifies that multiplying by 1.05 or 1.06 is incorrect.



100 / 0.95 = 105.2632, or 105g26s32c

100 / 0.95 = 105.2632, or 105g26s32c 100 * 1.05 = 105, or 105g0s0c

100 * 1.06 = 106, or 106g0s0c

100 * 1.052632 = 105.2632, or 105g26s32c 1



Let's take those and apply the cut to calculate what we get as a net result.



105g26s32c * 0.95 = 100g0s0c after rounding

105g26s32c * 0.95 = 100g0s0c after rounding 105g * 0.95 = 99g75s0c –– that is not 100g

106 * 0.95 = 100g70s0c –– that is not 100g



1 This does not work unless we start with nice, round, integers, which are multiples of 10, and we can't multiply by 1.052632 consistently unless we start with multiples of 10. If the starting value includes decimals (gold and silver, or silver and copper, or any combination that causes rounding), it won't work.



It Begins...



This



Let's assume a minimum profit of 10%. In TSM, we can write either 1.1 * or 110%; I will use 1.1 * and apply it to the operation. Use whichever method you find easiest to read. Now we start building the operation.



TSM ignores any price sources that are not valid. There is no need to create an operation for crafting, and another for flipping, etc. We can do it all within one operation. If you do not know a recipe, crafting is ignored; if you did not purchase an item, smartavgbuy, minbuy, maxbuy, and avgbuy are ignored.



1.1 * smartavgbuy / 0.95 is a good start. smartavgbuy is the average purchase price you paid for your current inventory. avgbuy is the average purchase price you paid based on your accounting history, whether you have the item or not. I prefer smartavgbuy because it typically is not affected by long periods, going back months, perhaps years.



Building...



We are going to add auctioning higher than selling to an NPC, or vendorsell, and crafting for a profit, or crafting, to the operation. Furthermore, we want to use the most valuable of these, which is handled by TSM's max() function, which returns the highest or largest of the supplied parameters, provided it is valid.

1.1 * max(smartavgbuy, vendorsell, crafting) / 0.95



AuctionDB Values



TSM offers several auctionDB values: dbmarket, dbregionmarketavg, dbregionsaleavg, dbminbuyout, dbrecent, dbhistorical, and dbregionhistorical. I will use the first three, as dbminbuyout and dbrecent are too volatile, and the last two cover data over 60 days, which gets long in the tooth.



I found that averaging the values is a good, solid, base. avg(dbmarket, dbregionmarketavg, dbregionsaleavg) –– looks good, but we are trying to undercut, so I'll use 30% of the average. You can use 0.3 *, but in this case, I find a percent easier to read.

30% avg(dbmarket, dbregionmarketavg, dbregionsaleavg)



Putting Them Together



We need to put the average into the rest of the operation, which is easy.

1.1 * max(smartavgbuy, vendorsell, crafting, 30% avg(dbmarket, dbregionmarketavg, dbregionsaleavg)) / 0.95



The Results



Remember that we are multiplying the result by 1.1, which resolves to whichever of these is valid and worth the most gold after the 5% auction house cut:





110% smartavgbuy

110% smartavgbuy 110% vendorsell

110% crafting

33% of the average of your realm's market value, the region's average of all realms' market values, and the region's average sell price.



Wait, how did I get 33% of the average? 30% is 0.3; 0.3 * 1.1 = 0.33, or 33%.



This operation string makes for a good minimum, undercutting most things while maintaining a profit.



But... My Maximum! My Normal!



One of the goals above was to make an operation which is easy to read. To that end, we need to change one thing for maximum and normal, right at the beginning. No monkeying with altering the syntax.



Maximum

6 * max(smartavgbuy, vendorsell, crafting, 30% avg(dbmarket, dbregionmarketavg, dbregionsaleavg)) / 0.95



The Results

600% smartavgbuy

600% smartavgbuy 600% vendorsell

600% crafting

180% of the average



Normal

3 * max(smartavgbuy, vendorsell, crafting, 30% avg(dbmarket, dbregionmarketavg, dbregionsaleavg)) / 0.95



The Results

300% smartavgbuy

300% smartavgbuy 300% vendorsell

300% crafting

90% of the average



It Ends...



You can change things around, and try different approaches. The above is a guide, and should not be taken as the only way to create auction operations. It accomplishes its goals and functions well. I use this setup, with slight variations, daily.



Editing the operations is quick and easy. If you play Cataclysm and have a potion master, change crafting to crafting / 1.2 as per the proc guide. If you sell BoEs, you can add destroy to either the first half or within the average. Do you want to reign in BoE prices with itemlevel? Go ahead. The possibilities are limitless!



Hopefully, this helps my fellow goblins. Have fun and make all the gold!

Further Reading