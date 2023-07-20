Okay.....but how would having the Klaxxi as a Playable race even work in the first place?
It's alright, if the quality of the content actual people produce is low enough they can be replaced with AI that's on them. Maybe they can learn to code?
yes, this is a huge issue w ai in general. it's wild how much disinformation has replaced actual search results in just six months considering the ai doesn't tell you what's true, just what you're prompting it to say. feed it glorbo and it'll happily tell you about glorbo, even though glorbo doesn't exist, bc it's not intelligent and can't think for itself or do true research. just strings words together based on probabilities like a glorified predictive text.
So... no Glorbo?
Glorbo confirmed LETS GO BOIZ
So Glorbo is supposed to be some News-article generating AI? I honestly haven't really seen through this nonsense at all, especially since I haven't heard about Glorbo at all before this article, and it doesn't even try to explain what it's at least supposed to be.
Glory to Glorbo means Glory to Me
Hey sorry my comment was really immature I just wanted to apologize and say that I love the wowhead staff and didn't mean to antagonize. I just thought it was a funny joke!
The AI overlords will remember who's tricking them. I for one, appreciate them! /s
This entire topic is made with AI.
But but but without Glorbo, how are we supposed to get Quaxicotyl support? D:
I'm pretty sure you're just lying and Glorbo is real.His counterpart, Oblorg, was datamined as a secret boss in the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon.