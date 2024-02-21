Getting to Know Xal'atath and Alleria Windrunner - A Guide Through Their Story

https://www.reddit.com/r/wow/comments/17ortvo/who_comes_out_on_top_does_it_really_matter/
I've played Warcraft since the beginning, 1994, and I remember Alleria's part in the WC II campaign. She was my favorite hero from the "Beyond the dark portal" expac. Glad to see that she's getting her turn at being a main character for a storyline.
Now this is an actual High Quality post. A rare thing to see on wowhead these days it seems.Good job DISCORDIANKITTY.FYI the 3rd youtube link is broken, the video under "Xal'atath in Battle for Azeroth - A Deal With N'Zoth".
Some fun trivia about Xalatath.She is voiced by Claudia Christian, who is probably most famous for her role in the 90's Sci Fi show Babylon 5 where she was second in command in the "Shadow War" against an alien race called the Shadows. Notably the Shadows come from the planet Z'ha'doum, which the weapon Zhar'doum is named after. Xalatath is almost certainly based on Xel'lotath, (an ancient known as the Goddess of Insanity) A more recent addition to the Lovecraft mythos she was featured in Eternal Darkness Sanity's Requiem. Notably Xel'lotath forces corpses to serve her by "assaulting them with a cacophony of voices" and literally torturing them back to life, similar to Xalatath's treatment of Inanis (FYI Inanis is the Latin word for 'void'). Her true form is a serpent or lamprey like body with 4 slender arms, red bloody hands, and a single eye for a head. She is known for having voices inside her that argue with each other.
Cool, this was a pleasant and good read to remember when I did it with my priest.
