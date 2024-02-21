Getting to Know Xal'atath and Alleria Windrunner - A Guide Through Their Story

Xal'atath, Blade of the Black Empire

Twilight Deacon Farthing yells: Defend me, Blade! You said this would work!

Twilight Deacon Farthing says: This... this shouldn't be happening! Why aren't you protecting me?!

Xal'atath, Blade of the Black Empire says: Weak and pitiful! The Twilight Father did not dare wield me, for he knew the price of failure.

Xal'atath, Blade of the Black Empire says: Yes, we are eager to feast on the fallen titan's minions. But first... Zakajz.

Xal'atath, Blade of the Black Empire says: The cultists may try to stir him again, or he could awaken on his own. We must consume his essence to ensure he is gone forever. You know this must be done.

A Thousand Years of War

Thas'dorah, Legacy of the Windrunners

Vereesa Windrunner says: This might be our only chance to save my... to retrieve a valuable ally.

Shadows of Argus

Note: If you do decide to follow the Argus storyline in Legion Chromie Time, remember that leaving Chromie Time will cap things at level 45 and make certain quests easier to complete. Do this to solo the objectives for quests like Legion Chromie Time to turn the quests in. If you do decide to follow the Argus storyline inChromie Time, remember that leaving Chromie Time will cap things at level 45 and make certain quests easier to complete. Do this to solo the objectives for quests like Where They Least Expect It and Seat of the Triumvirate: The Crest of Knowledge , then return toChromie Time to turn the quests in.

Arator the Redeemer says: But... couldn't you have reached out to us? To your people? To me?

High Exarch Turalyon says: Arator... not a day passed that your mother and I didn't--

Alleria Windrunner says: Every choice we made was to keep you safe. It broke our hearts to be apart from you.

Seat of the Triumvirate

Alleria Windrunner: Such chaos... such anguish. I have never sensed anything like it before.

Locus-Walker: It is rare that a naaru falls into the Void this way. The few cases I know of have occurred when mortals were involved. What fascinating implications...

Locus Walker: You survived... interesting! How do you feel?

Alleria Windrunner: The voices are louder now. More insistent. But they do not control me.

Locus Walker: You asked me to teach you to use the Void as a weapon. Now that weapon is you.

Alleria Windrunner: It seems my training is complete.

Locus Walker: Let's not get ahead of ourselves. We need to test the limits of this newfound power. Come.

Xal'atath whispers: The caterpillar has become the butterfly. She is all but ours now.

The transformation you witnessed is under my control, to be used when I see fit. I am the same person I was... and yet, something more.

The use of such power makes some... uneasy. But shadow is a force to be harnessed, not feared.

As with any weapon. one must maintain constant control when wielding it.

Three Sisters

Xal'atath in Battle for Azeroth - A Deal With N'Zoth

Xal'atath says: Yes. YES. It's been so long since I took a mortal form. This body is pleasing... don't you think?

Xal'atath says: Hear me, God of the Deep! I have brought you the Opener... the Bringer of Truths... the Torch That Lights the Way!

Xal'atath says: Honor our bargain... free me to find my own fate!

N'Zoth says: Go... but the blade must remain... to serve my will.

Xal'atath says: A fair exchange. Shadows guide you, my dear friend.

Xal'atath says: We will meet again... I am certain of it.

N'Zoth says: I have dreamed your destiny, mortal.

N'Zoth says: The hour is close at hand.

N'Zoth says: That which was sunken shall rise.

N'Zoth says: All that were sleeping... shall be awakened.

N'Zoth says: Receive my gift and see all truths before you.

Alleria's Horrific Vision of Stormwind

Image of Wrathion says: Stormwind City. A bastion of the Holy Light, now fallen to the Void. A staging ground for N'Zoth's armies.

Image of Wrathion says: Obeying the whispers in her mind, Alleria Windrunner forces all to submit to the Old God... or be purged.

High Exarch Turalyon says: Please... Save my son...

Arator the Redeemer yells: Mother... do not listen to the whispers!

Alleria Windrunner yells: I have ignored them for too long. They speak the truth, Arator. And you will hear them. I will make you hear them.

Arator the Redeemer yells: No! I will never--aah!

Alleria Windrunner yells: The Light could not save them, and it will not save you!

Alleria Windrunner yells: What... have I... done...

Xal'atath in Dragonflight

Even now, the Harbinger gathers the children of the first flesh to reclaim what was lost. They must remember their vows and serve those to whom they owe fealty.

The Harbinger speaks of a primal power that seeks the end of Order. Such rage can be bent to serve our ends.

A hunger lost to the ages will be reclaimed.

A dark heart left broken awaits the taking.

When these things come to pass, the Harbinger will fulfill the final prophecy and complete the awakening.

Iridikron: Your faith means nothing to them. As you burn in the flames of my brother's wrath, they will not come. All they wanted was our world. With this, the Harbinger will pry it from their grasp. And when the Titans come to reclaim their prize, I will be waiting.