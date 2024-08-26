Get Unique Recolor of Arathi Armor and Weapons from TWW Epic Crafted Gear

1 of like 5 wands i would ACTUALLY want to have lmao. and that staff looks so good!
The plate set and weapons are amazing! My paladin needs this.
Another L for Leather wearers
At least I know where all of my sparks are going now. My Paladin needs this with the flail and shield.
These sets and weapons are gorgeous 😍
I love this recolor of the Arathi sets and weapons. I wish there were a 2h sword available in this recolor though. The crafted 2h sword is in an Earthen style it seems. I guess I'll get the polearm!