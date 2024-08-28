Get Free Dornogal Civilian Transmogs with Earth-Encrusted Gems

Some of the sets are exact (or pretty close) colour matches which is great for mixing and matching. I think they also revamped a couple of the BfA cloth mogs?
Free but costs earth encrusted gems
Weird choice of word in the title? I think the word "free" is a little misleading.You still need a gem
Anyone else not get the gem from renown 8 with the council?
Title is SUPER misleading, but technically not wrong. The gems you get are free, and you get them straight from renown. So, while they do cost a thing, that thing is given to you for free and has no other use.
so i got 3 of these gems and when learned what they were for i was all meh...if something better comes along ill hold on to them just n case
Guys, it's called free here because these sets have a regular price you can pay when you have no gems.
For some reason, the ensembles I have purchased from this collection are only available to the character that purchased them. Assuming (hoping) this is a bug.
so, where do you get more gems? lol
Wow my dream of playing Quirinus Quirrell from Harry Potter in WoW has finally come true!
NOT FREE got to grind the hell out of another currency.