Get a Full Spark of Awakening in the First Week of Season 4

Offering an RNG chance at an additional splinted spark from group activities doesn't help the soloist's in the game, but nice to know.
Honestly I'm just confused what gear outside of raids and mythics can be catalyzed now. Seems these 480 pieces cannot. But 460 from Dream stuff can?Also some vendors seem to be missing for doing the Community Feast thing, and the Siege of Dragonbane Keep just doesn't even seem to be happening on my server.Could be I've missed this, but I would also really appreciate a post that shows what tier will drop this season for which class. Visually, I mean. I'm in it for the transmog. So a good overview would be great.
Please ya'll, don't do this yet. The reward is bugged (another one) and awarding 350 green ilevel gear instead of the champion piece. This was a bug for time-walking and now for this unbelievable
Yes, pretty sure they said it was a Spark a week. The other half drops from raid bosses or dungeons.
Weekly quest should reward full spark that doesn't require 250 flightstones.And it's objectives should be changed from X and Y and Z to X or Y or Z... Right now it's such a chore to complete for just a half spark...
Welp, as a pvper, looks like Ill want to knock out some M+ this week too.
Anyone know about the dreamsurge quest giving a new currency, called dreamsurge cradle? Hamuul doesn't give an option to buy anything from him like normal. Do I need to wait till it's the week for dreamsurges to be awakened or is this just another broken vendor that will hopefully get fixed? Seems odd they would have the quest up and not have any purpose for the rewarded currency. the item isn't even up on wowhead aside from ptr.
I got mine from a win in a random epic battleground