Gazlowe's Green New Deal - A Hopeful Future for the Goblins

The Gallywix Way

Trade Prince Gallywix yells: I'm beaten. You've shown me the error of my ways. From here on out, I promise to reform the way that the cartel is run!

Trade Prince Gallywix yells: I'm your goblin, Thrall. What would you have of me?

Thrall grunts and thinks a moment on what to do with the Trade prince.

Thrall yells: For now, you will remain the Trade Prince of the Bilgewater Cartel.

I don't be holding any grudges with our goblin allies, but the way they treat our land makes my heart heavy.



The goblin-engineered machines helped build Bilgewater Harbor at unbelievable speed. They cleared the trees to build over the Bay of Storms and killed or drove out anything that lived here. The goblins gained a home, yeah... but cost many creatures theirs. The land was carved up to make room for mechanical contraptions of all shapes and sizes. Despite the changes, Azshara endures, though I still fear the season of dying will take the land entirely one day.

- Rokhan in Exploring Azeroth: Kalimdor

Under New Management

“So, I give Thrall my bid for the gig. You shoulda seen his face.”

“Didn’t go for it?”

“He was . . . set back on his heels. Hard. But I explained what needed done, and he agreed to convince the Horde.”

Noggenfogger flashed his teeth. “Heh. Sucker.”

“The point”—Gazlowe rubbed his forehead, frustrated—“is he treated me as an expert, a master of my craft. I named the figure, and even though he was unhappy about it, he didn’t haggle or argue me down. He showed me respect. The leader of the whole freakin’ Horde.”

“I guess that’s hard to come by.”

“It is exceedingly rare, my friend, and hard-earned.”



“This is where big-picture thinkin’ comes in,” Gazlowe explained. “Since he showed me respect, he made me want to earn his respect. What I understood at that moment was, Thrall would do anything for his people. And I was gonna do everything in my power to make sure that my people did the best work we’d ever done. That’s what he does; you get to know him, and he makes you want to live up to his standards.”

“Unlike Gallywix.”

“Well, like I said, Gallywix was a sociopath. He offered to do it cheaper, but no. Thrall came to me.”

“So, what’d you do?”

Gazlowe made Noggenfogger wait for it. “I dropped my price for him.”

Noggenfogger stared, then shook his head.

Gazlowe's History

“Well, of course we can do it,” said Gazlowe. “I mean, we’re goblins, of course we can do it, you know what I’m saying? We did it in the first place, after all. So yes, Warchief, we can rebuild those parts of Orgrimmar that were damaged. Don’t you worry about that.”



“Well, that’s good. And how much are we looking at?”

The goblin reached into the small sack he had brought with him and pulled out an abacus. His long, clever, green fingers flew across it as he murmured to himself, “… carry the one … factor in the cost of supplies at a postwar rate … and of course labor’s gone up …”

He retrieved a piece of charcoal and a sheet of parchment and scribbled down a number that made the orc’s robust green skin turn sickly. “That much?” Thrall asked, disbelieving.

Gazlowe looked uncomfortable. “Look … tell you what … you’ve been awfully good to us, and you’ve been more than scrupulous in your business affairs. How about …”

He wrote a second figure down. It was less than the first figure, but only marginally.

The Gazlowe Way

Gazlowe's crew always get paid, and no dumb risks.

You heard Gazlowe. The boss wants this expedition to go smoothly. No cutting corners, no slush.



I know you've worked with Gallywix in the past. We don't run our operations like that.



We expect the best from our crews, so we pay 'em what they're worth and treat 'em well. In return, we got the best goblin crews on the planet, and they ain't goin' over to any competition.

The Goblin's Choice

Noggenfogger took a deep breath, then addressed the crowd. “This may take a while, but don’t worry. We’ll get this fixed as soon as possible. So, you all, uh, take the rest of the day off.” The workers didn’t quite know how to respond. “With pay,” he said with a sigh, and the crowd cheered—even as most of them stayed; there was entertainment value to what was happening now.

Gazlowe, working on the engine, smiled in the darkness of the machine’s underbelly. His plan had worked. “Hey, Noggenfogger,” he called out, “you want to see how to fix one of these things?”

Noggenfogger stooped beside him. “Yeah,” he said, peering into the open engine compartment where the tinkers were gathered around Gazlowe. “I’d appreciate it.”