Garrosh Heirlooms Available for Purchase During Remix: Mists of Pandaria

Nothing is ever really gone...
As someone who owns almost all of them:It's about damn time.
I wonder what that green mystery currency is. Maybe something that drops from Garrosh?
Don’t like. Next Challenge Mode Sets.
Good change!
Might as well add challenge mode sets and corrupted ashbringer too, let nothing be prestigious
I assume those green cheetos are a currency you pick up in Remix's Siege of Orgrimmar?
I can finally get the damn shield and axe.
Good change.
the green squiggle was on a previous wowhead post, its from garrosh on normal mode or higher. https://www.wowhead.com/news/easier-method-of-obtaining-tusks-of-mannoroth-in-wow-remix-pandaria-338984
better be the normal mode only version so players who did it back in the day on heroic can keep heroic versions of the herilooms.
"oh no, my prestige heirlooms! How will people know my leveling alts are superior to them if they have the same heirlooms as me? This is madness!"
I can finally finish my collection!
As someone who owns most of these, and has the challenge mode rogue set and the wod challenge mode weapons, GOOD!I can finally finish my collection, and my sense of self-worth is not tied up in having digital things that others do not. I wonder if they're going to make the phoenix mounts available for purchse. That would be dope.