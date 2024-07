Warbands Discussion

Peter Hodge, via Gamespot said:



"I think there really was a genuine desire to keep pushing," Hodge said. "Dragonflight had a lot of really great improvements to evergreen systems and a lot of quality-of-life things…We wanted to continue that philosophy. What else is there in World of Warcraft that is due for a fresh look? We certainly get feedback all the time that those quality-of-life things around making playing alts easier or access to account-wide features, definitely very high on the list… It feels about the right time to bring a lot of those ideas under one umbrella of a feature."

Hero Talents Discussion

George Velev, via Gamespot said:



"Though each Hero Talent tree does feature some choice nodes where players pick between two abilities, the fact that each Talent tree is largely the same across all players of that spec makes each easier to fine-tune and balance,"

George Velev, via Gamespot said:



"But we also didn't completely remove stuff that felt too faction-specific from the table entirely because at the end of the day, Dark Ranger Hunter is super cool. Yes, it's a little bit Horde-oriented but just because it's Horde-oriented doesn't mean we should give up on that approach or that direction."

The Future of World of Warcraft Systems