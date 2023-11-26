Fyr'alath the Dreamrender REVEALED! - Two-Handed Legendary Axe

Fyr'alath the Dreamrender



Item Level 496

Binds when picked up

Two-Hand Axe

1,764 - 3,665 Damage Speed 3.60

(753.9 damage per second)



+1,002 Strength

+4,317 Stamina

+394 Critical Strike

+667 Haste



Use: Unleash the Rage of Fyr'alath to charge towards your target and swing repeatedly, dealing 483,904 Shadowflame damage over 3 sec to all who would stand in your way. (2 Min Cooldown)

Equip: Your attacks apply Mark of Fyr'alath, dealing 27,054 Shadowflame damage over 15 sec. Upon activation, Fyr'alath draws in the flames from all marks to increase its damaage by 10%.