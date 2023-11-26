Fyr'alath the Dreamrender REVEALED! - Two-Handed Legendary Axe

AXE
I AM FROTHING AS A FURY WAR GOT DAMN
Damaage?
This weapon is sick.
Is the "damaage" typo by Wowhead or on the actual item itself? :s
/script DEFAULT_CHAT_FRAME:AddMessage("\124cffff8000\124Hitem:206448::::::::70:::::\124h\124h\124r");This script will let you link it ingame, works on US realms aswell
Typo in the equip text. "Damaage."
and they give it to the tank and not Revvez xD
Remember, you have to have this to be baseline. Before you have it you're behind on gear.So, embrace not getting it every week. Ride the wave of disappointment.
please make it unusable in pvp not nerfed unusable. i dont want to have to deal with pve in pvp.
Item level shows as 500 ingame though, not 496?
Druid weapon
So doing something with a cleave effect would put the mark on a lot of targets which is insane. This will probably do a huge amount of additional damage. Worthy of a legendary, though a Druid legendary would have been MUCH more appropriate for this specific raid due to the context, but it’s still a cool weapon. I miss the idea of the all classes legendary ala MoP style or WoD style. Having the ability to get a legendary for yourself that all classes could get was fun and gave a nice boost, hopefully we get something in The War Within….and we never see Legion legendaries again
Now thats an axe and a half