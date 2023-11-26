Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender Crafting Materials

And the prices for those mats are about to skyrocket in 3, 2, 1...
Refreshing Wowhead paid off, got them before the price went to Elune
How much is it right now? More than 1-2M i guess seen 3 digits on the mats... xD
WoW players never cease to amaze me at how selfish and greedy they are.
There's no way those mats listed at rank 1 actually *only* accept rank 1, right? Those of us with maxed crafters are screwed and have to roll another? Pretty sure I can't craft either of them at rank 1 anymore even with rank 1 materials.EDIT: Was able to find these items on the NA crafting order listing now and they don't have a required rank. This news post should be updated.
Its disgusting how expensive these mats already are.. We are truly blessed with a despicable community.
My quickmath puts this at 1.015,100g (EU-Silvermoon), if you bought everything on AH right now.
200 crystals is pretty crazy lol
the mats required for this compared to the evoker legendary is just absolutely absurd. This is like 2mil worth of mats.
Yeeesh, that's an insane amount of mats, not to mention you have to do abberus to even get the shadowflames, hopefully blizzard allows those shadowflame essences to drop in the new raid moving forward....
Didn't know Pokimane made this questBroke boys rise up
Personally this is finally a real a reason to play my professions so I think it's ok
How to make players do rmt= Gj blizzard