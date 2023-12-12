Fyr'alath Legendary Axe Revisited Post-Hotfix - How Much Better Is It Now?

Honestly, making it this way feels bad unless ypur stats are a certain way. Should of gone a path were the affects would be different what spec you are playing. Maybe more resource gen such as holy power or runes or rage. Maybe gain active like for frost it would turn into 2 one handers so you could play breath with it etc or unholy you would summon a infernal ghoul that does something cool, or blood makes your bone shields ignite with fire and blow up etc. Very disappointing
Why an on-use? Why not just a passive?
We had this legendary axe drop last night in our raid. Our Holy Paladin got this. Would be nice if there was a healing opportunity for it too.
Or instead of hasting the channeling, why not just make it instant? It's a god-damn legendary, why should players who get it need to play around its crap design?It still wouldn't even be that strong, especially for ret pallies, who are on the bottom of the DPS list anyway.
Just throw out the channeled on-use, and give the Legendary a unique effect. Make it like some of the old items that would teleport you to a location, with a cool "slicing open a portal" visual.
Instead of a channel, IMO it should just be a passive secondary effect. Something along the lines of: "... If Mark of Fyr'alath would be applied to your primary target while it already has 5 stacks, consume those 5 stacks to deal ."No consuming marks from secondary targets unless you manually change your primary target, no cooldown for applying new marks after consuming them this way, and both marks and this new proc are affected by all stats - haste, crit, and vers.If the active _must_ remain an active by some random out of touch higher up designer decree, make it only consume marks on your primary target, and also make it not channeled. Make it an active you fire and forget, so that we can still dodge/parry, auto, and use other abilities while it does its thing.If the active _must_ consume all marks and not just one target by some random out of touch higher up designer decree, then make the active itself AoE. If the fantasy of the ability is going uncontrollably berserk and swinging randomly, then AoE makes sense.If the active _must_ remain a channel by some random out of touch higher up designer decree, then it needs to be affected by haste, and still allow for dodge/parry and defensives during it without interrupting it.
This is starting to sound more and more like a really solid epic weapon that costs a crap ton of gold and a terrible quest line to get instead of dropping off of a boss like the Nymue staff for casters....Nothing about this screams legendary.
Not sure if Blizzard messed up this legendary's effect by making it overly convoluted, or if the community is so bogged down on efficiency that they suck the fun out of everything in the game. Or maybe both.Visiting class guides is another example. There are a quite a few classes whose rotations feel like taking a PhD.
I mean, while obviously in a min-maxing environment of the Mythic raiding, 1,5% means a lot, it kinda still doesn't feel like that much of a buff to be fair. And compared to other weapons of this tier, the difference in power doesn't merit the difference in cost.
This whole time I was hoping its on use would be a toned-down Dreamrend ability from the Fyrakk encounter. Gap closer is cool and all but the channel thing is rough.
The evoker legendary sucked and now this one sucks as well. I wonder if the people who designed Gavel should maybe just be promoted to orange text, rather than purple text, because Gavel was more of a dps increase, as well as more of an iconic weapon, as well as a much better effect to play with.In the end, removing all the people who knew what they were doing and replacing them with cheaper employees didn't seem to improve the game very much.
"three seconds is a very long time - to the point that legendary users are currently not casting Rage of Fyr'alath outside of trivial segments in high keys."I don't normally bash on Blizzard. But this is getting a bit ridiculous now. If you make a legendary weapon, and your players are intentionally NOT using the on use effect of your weapon, I think it might be time to reevaluate said weapon.
Pvp related question, you use this on use channel you had to first build stacks to use, but during the channel your stuned, knocked back, mind controlled or otherwise cu*k*d. Is the damage done 0, some amount of the channel, or 100%?
the most mid lego ever made, i actually hope i dont get one, just so i dnt hav to sit a 3 sec CC every 2mins