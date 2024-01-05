Fyrakk Nerfs in Hotfix - Healer Dispel Mechanic Nerfed on Non-Mythic

Finally... wasnt a fun fight as a healer just cause clicking clicking clicking dispell...
Good change, can we have nerfs for Mythic Tindral while we're at it as well?
Healers in LFR still won't dispell it.
Good change for lower skill level guilds with sub 15/20 players who are hard stuck cause of the dispel mechanic.
Why are people complaining about not nerfing Mythic..?It’s the hardest difficulty.. it’s supposed to be hard.. You’re not supposed to go in and kill it on day 1..If you have 509 pulls and still no kill then your group just isn’t good enough, the fact that is HAS been cleared at all proves that it IS possible.Just get better, not that hard of a concept.Stop crying for nerfs because your group is bad.
where are the nerfs to Tindral