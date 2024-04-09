Future Plans for Chinese Servers - Character Restoration, Missed Rewards, & Recasting Gorehowl Statue

BLIZZARD NETEASE

Dear Blizzard gamers, it's been a long time, and we are about to reunite!



Just now, Blizzard officially announced that it has confirmed its return to mainland China! For this, we are ecstatic and feel doubly responsible, so we hope this letter can answer some of your questions and share some of our vision.



The agreement has been signed, but we still need a short period of time to make technical preparations for the opening of the service, for example, we need to rebuild a new server room, restore all kinds of data, etc. We will not be able to deliver the service to you soon. We apologize for not being able to bring you all of Blizzard's games soon. Both NetEase and Blizzard will do their best to shorten your wait. The games will be turned on in order, and the first returning game will be reunited with you in the summer.



When the servers open, we will ensure that your account data is kept intact. Please do not listen to rumors and participate in unprotected account or account data transactions.



During the time that the China service was absent, you missed out on many activities and benefits. We will try our best to provide you with the opportunity to regain them. We will also prepare return commemorative benefits and operational activities for Chinese players.



We will observe and collect players' demand for the game's expansions through various channels and arrange the release strategy appropriately. Preparations for various gaming events have also begun. Without Chinese players, we are missing a lot of excitement!



A lot of work needs to be subconsciously pushed forward, we will introduce to you the specific arrangements for each game at an appropriate time in the future, and we hope to satisfy you.



The above, is our efforts to heal the regret of stopping service.



It is not easy to recover from injuries, but everyone will be stronger after recovery. Through the new cooperation, we will provide better service to Chinese players.



More anti-cheating measures will be added to the game. In the new agreement, we will have more room to optimize the game environment for the Chinese player base, and more updated technical and legal tools are on standby.



The Chinese publishing team will have more in-depth communication and cooperation with game developers, and we will work together to bring you better services and content.



The creator community will also receive better management and support. During the time that the national service has been away, many authors are still providing quality content for Blizzard games, and this love and dedication will be rewarded accordingly. Emerging creators will also get more opportunities to harvest attention. Thank you to the creators for their dedication and trust over the years!



Finally, let's rebuild Gorehowl together!



NetEase and Blizzard artists will work together to design and build a new Gorehowl sculpture. We'll be collecting players' thoughts and memories and incorporating them into the design of the new Gorehowl, which will become a new token of trust between players, NetEase, and Blizzard. This loot will guaranteed to be Indestructible!



You can participate in the message campaign on the official website. Not only will the selected message be cast into the Gorehowl, but the player who left the message will also receive a Blizzard peripheral gift pack valued at 500 RMB. You can also participate in the activity through the cooperation channels Netease APP and Netease Cloud Music APP, each with more good gifts to welcome.



We believe that the healing experienced together will lead to stronger trust. The fresh team on both sides of the Pacific will respond to your call with the utmost enthusiasm.



Thank you for waiting, we are back.



Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase Game Publishing Team



April 10, 2024 NetEase



