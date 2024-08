Requiring an enemy to damage your Anti-Magic Shell works against the goal of the talent. We want to slow casts to give us more time to react and stop them. Many enemies with important casts are often meleeing the tank right before the cast, offering no opportunity to use this. When we can use it, using a defensive with a 40-second cooldown to slow a cast is rather expensive for a weak benefit. We will still need to commit additional resources to stop the cast