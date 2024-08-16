This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Free T-Shirt Day Micro-Holiday: Get Your T-Shirts Now for One Day Only!
The microholiday
Free T-Shirt Day
is live today August 16th on NA and EU realms until midnight, so head to your Faction Capital and get ready to grab some swag!
This year's holiday sadly doesn't have any new shirts to offer, so if you've collected them all, you're caught up. If you haven't, though, check out all the T-Shirts on offer.
Capital City Entertainers
Entertainers in capital cities are throwing shirts on the ground, which can be looted and worn by players. The entertainers are marked by stars on the map.
Stormwind Entertainer
is located in the Dwarven District
Orgrimmar Entertainer
is located in the Valley of Honor
These NPCs periodically shoot T-shirts on the ground, which can be looted and worn by any player. These T-Shirts are BoE versions of popular shirts already in-game, such as
Golden Filigreed Doublet
.
List of All T-Shirts Available from Entertainers
Common Gray Shirt
Common Brown Shirt
Common White Shirt
Ebon Filigreed Doublet
Cerulean Filigreed Doublet
Amber Filigreed Doublet
Scarlet Filigreed Doublet
Ebon Filigreed Shirt
Amber Filigreed Shirt
Scarlet Filigreed Shirt
Golden Filigreed Shirt
Blue Martial Shirt
Embroidered Shirt
Yellow Martial Shirt
Purple Martial Shirt
Red Martial Shirt
Antiseptic-Soaked Dressing
Bold Yellow Shirt
Stylish Black Shirt
Golden Filigreed Doublet
Cerulean Filigreed Shirt
Green Martial Shirt
Wound Dressing
Free T-Shirt
On occasion, they can also drop
Free T-Shirt
, which should grant the title when worn.
Free Shirt Vendors
There are additionally seven NPCs giving away free unique shirts, each marked by a star on the minimap. From
Saby's comment
:
Shirtsi Clothpatch
sells
Shirtsi's Cloth Shirt
in Everlook, Winterspring (/way 59 50);
Melvin Shirtson
sells
Threads of Tirion
in Light's Hope Chapel, EPL (/way 74 52);
Selis Silksong
sells
Selis' Silk Shirt
in Shattrath (/way 67 27);
Shuurt the Clothripper
sells
Shuurt's Precious
in Grizzly Hills (/way 49 51);
Jade Lovelyshirts
sells
Jade's Lovely Shirt
in Valley of the Four Winds (/way 61 58);
Tia Shortsleeve
sells
Tia Shortsleeve's Short Sleeve Shirt
in Talador (/way 85 31);
Gild Crewneck
sells
Gild's Crewneck
in Valdisdall, Stormheim (/way 60 52).
If you miss these shirts during the holiday, you can buy them from
Skin-Me-Own-Coat Dibblefur
for 500 gold - but that certainly isn't free!
Check out the
Free T-Shirt Day Database Page
for more details and user comments on the holiday! Also be sure to visit the
Dressing Room
to plan your newest transmog around these shirts.
