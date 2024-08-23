Free Parrlok Pet for Streaming World of Warcraft - Discord Cross Promotion

Thats Crazy. Brave new world...
Pity streaming in discord leads to crashes
You may have to accept the quest inside Discord itself before you can start it. By default this is buried in the Discover option way at the bottom of the server list: https://support.discord.com/hc/en-us/articles/22225719947543-Discord-Quests-FAQ#h_01HVPBZR5FXKRBNJ7N20KCJVEP
How do we get this quest to pop up?I've fully closed both Discord and WoW, relaunched both and nothing has popped up.
For those who'd like step by step instructions (like me, had no clue where the quests were!)^ On the desktop app, 1.Left side where the server icons are, scroll to bottom and click 'Explore discoverable servers'2.Click on 'Quests'3.Click 'Accept Quest'4.Stream in any channel or a dmmake sure you are sharing the game not just the screen!edit: It does not appear to count time until after you accept the quest.
NOT progressing for me when im streaming ina server seems it needs to be in dm
Does not seem to be valid for macOS users at this time. Bummer.
doesnt have to be a DM, but it seems there has to be another person in the channel. find a popular discord, join a channel other people are in and just start streaming :)