Follower Dungeons Will Launch with a 10 Dungeon Daily Limit

With Follower Dungeons
arriving next week in the Seeds of Renewal
content update, we’ve added some precautionary measures for the feature’s initial release to help ensure a smooth experience for all players. The initial limit will be that a maximum of 10 Follower Dungeons can be started per day per account.Note that a Follower Dungeon, which can only be run at Normal difficulty, will be considered as ‘started’ once the instance is created and that regular non-Follower dungeons with players will not be impacted by this limit.We will actively monitor the impact of this feature once it’s live in all regions and look into adjusting the limit at some point in the future. Thank you for your understanding.