Flying Mounts that Can't Dragonride in The War Within - Alpha List

The Voyaging Wilderling being on the list is amusing. Not only is it a really random S4 reward, it also can’t dragon ride in TWW 🤭
not.... yet!
Amalgam of Rage unique? They share the same as the antoran hounds en venthyr gargoyle.. only difference is the wings pop out, but they gave other mounts with pop out wings the new flying :/It's literally the only mount i ever use, will be a shame if i will never be able to use it with new flying, and a bad excuse to not make it work.
Why adding in the Crimson Gladiator's Drake ? Maybe the mount itself doesn't Skyride but the Highland Drake customization already does, I don't see a point into putting that in.
Isn't Amalgam just recolor of Antoran Charhound which can dragonride? I feel like all of these mounts have a skeleton that supports dragonriding already so I wouldn't be surprised if every single flying mount can dragonride in TWW.
The most prestigious/rare collection mount so far (Otherworldy Ottuk Carrier) not being able to dynamic flight is crazy. Hope that's fixed.
Wait Dragonflight's gladiator mounts... which are literally dragonriding mounts in dragonflight right now, can't be used for dynamic flying?
Aaan I like to use a lot of these, ffs...
A lot of these just seem like oversights because they share rigs with other mounts that can dragon ride in TWW.
While these mounts, currently, don't have dynamic flight in-game on the alpha, they all have dynamic flight animations attached to them that you can even look at here in Wowhead if you just go to their individual pages and view them in 3d.None of these mounts have unique animation sets that only they have and none of these mounts don't already already have dynamic flight animations attached to them in the files.As for the Amalgam of Rage? It's using the exact same animations as other mounts such as the various Fel Bats and the Antoran Char/Gloomhounds - it's just that the wings are invisible unless in-flight.
Pretty short list! I'm sure they'll figure it out.
So these mounts are not dynamic flight enabled at this point in the alpha? I can see a few that will probably get enabled anyway.What I really want to know is if a flying mount that isn't dynamic flight enabled can be flown in WW zones. There are often things like treasures that normal flying is handy for. I know there is a toggle, but I would much prefer to just jump on a normal flying mount briefly than cast twice however long the toggle spell is (was it 5s?).
RIP Kua'fon still in TWW he can't fly...