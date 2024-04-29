Flightstone Costs for Upgrading Legendaries and Weapons from Bullions - Up to 4,700 Flightstones Needed

What's a good flightstone farm? Seems we'll need more than ever in one given week
lmao "season of fun"
Note even it is expansive, after DF in TWW those item might be no longer upgradableUpgrade them to full and show you played dragonflight in future extension !
This is just stupid. Flightstones are stupid. Therefore, Blizzard is stupid.
Perfect example how flighstones are not needed as part of the upgrade system, they should make them usable only when not upgrading using crests.
Reminder - Plunderstorm is going away tomorrow for NA. If you did a few Renown, you would have gotten the Plunderstorm Vendor Da'kash Grimledger and gotten 15 Keg-Stamped Coin. Use those to bank 750 Flightstones via Blackened Flightstone to open next week.
This is completely unfair to those classes what wield 2 weapons or an offhand, as we need to upgrade twice as much as let's say a ret Pala or a staff wielder. This needs fixing
blizzard please listen to players of your game. Flightstones are not good for the health of the game. We already spend a lot of time farming crests of every kind, what is the reason for this obstacle that is flightstones?
increase the flightstone cap holy @#$% man, so useless.
Why are Aspect Crest's needed for the axe Legendary upgrade? Not everyone does that level of content and the axe Legendary dropped at max level last season/tier. Just wondering.
It is only S4, it is basically just here to mess around in.
cries in warrior. maybe i'll just stop until tww
Definitely a great choice to dump Christie!
Hmm... I wonder if I can spend less Flightstones if I have another weapon with a high item lvl is on my person.