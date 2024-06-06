Fixes for Beta Instability Issues - 6/6 Update: Beta Realms Back Online

inb4 "omg I PAID for this!" qq
Of course the put the servers out late, and then wait a day to fix them.
Wrong article tag. Live instead of Beta.
Hope this also fixes the character/account copy issues.
Beta for Azeroth
What about EU players cant copy characters from live server?
Yea I paid for it! And I'd pay for it again!
Let people know when they can copy from Retail over?
Good thing i dont trust blizzard when we are talking about WoW betas and didnt buy beta access yet i wait until they fixed stability problem so it will be tomorrow i dont expect it to be enjoyable any rate but at this state nope until they are done this step. Last time i remember blizzard offer beta over money legally was Mist of pandaria annuall pass Diablo 3 game was in extra
It's good they are testing it because on Live this would be bad!
Beta is INSANELY unplayable, cannot test anything because nearly any action causes a DC and the character i used cannot be logged in for a certain amount of time, probably the worst beta i've ever attempted
For the people who didn't tried nor player/tested a Beta before, do you expect the full product or a buggy/bumpy start? just tell me, i'm curious to know that.That's unbereable that there is people that are still qqing for the access and such..... i can't believe that theres still people like this.