(FIXED) Unnannounced Class Tuning with Patch 10.2.6 - Beast Mastery Buffed, Survival Hunter Nerfed

I doubt this will be enough to prevent hunter being bottom with all 3 specs.
Suvival hunter nerf thats a joke
finally they listened TOMRUS
imagine nerfing survival hunter, thats like buffing mage, oh wait they always buffing mages. guess it makes sense now
Shadow nerfs are blizzard's specialty
Why the @#$% would you ever nerf survival hunter?
Isn't survival already at the bottom of both M+ and raid?
Surely they hot-fix it now that Wowhead posted about it a day later. TBH, they can hit hunters with another 3% buff across the board for all the specs and I don't think anyone would be upset with how they're performing currently.On March 12th 2024, Survival received a 3% Aura Buff. On 3/19 with the release of patch 10.2.6, it looks like this 3% buff from Survival was accidentally removed and accidentally applied to Beast Mastery.
They definitely don't play their own game.
Phew, close one. survival was almost middle of the pack. Can't be having that.Really though, this can't be right... right?
...Blizzard...?
what is this nonsens ? game dev mad about that 1 SV hunter beat his dmg?
it's mostly for pvp, because in arena/bgs they hurt like a truck
Dance of Chi-Ji for Windwalker Monks (SCK Proc) is also bugged since patch and doesn't grant any bonus damage. It's nice when RSK (Single Target Ability) is above SCK in Keys in the Details breakdown.
So buff BM which was already braindead and top hunter spec and nerf Survival which was middling at best, good job Blizz
can someone pleath exthplain these nerfs and buffs to surv/bm , as if i am 5 years old , because i do not understand what i read 1* 1* 1* 1*2*
na beast mastery needs a nerf too because both specs already got unannounced buffs when plate users lost like 20% beast mastery got weapon damage buff they wasn't supposed to get and not gonna lie survival hunters like a good one in pvp is crazy but bm since armor nerfs need a lil nerfing too