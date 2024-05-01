(FIXED) No Crest or Flightstones Discounts on Dragonflight Legendary Upgrades

Fix your game blizzard.
Its less broken? I guess this is where we thank them and ask for more "quality content" ya?
not on EU atm
this is a monthly sub fee game, the least players can expect is a functional game
Yeah i upgradded a wep to 522 sitting on quite some aspect to fully up my leggo and sitting on my two bullion too. Please blizz fix that quickly!
Fyr is not upgradable on EU yetWorks now after you download the mini patch
have a 522 weapon, gonna wait for the discount
Well looks like next week is when I'll be upgrading my legendary, super unfortunate.
EU Player restart your BNet Launcher and download the Patch.
I can certainly sympathise with how a small indie company can struggle with issues like these
must be NA only because on EU you still can't upgrade even after relog/restart
Just logged on my NA server a minute ago after reading this article. Still can't upgrade either legendary on my characters.
Still cannot upgrade my legendary - Still greyed out
<identified a bug>
This season has been a travesty so far, starting with single player Dawn of the Infinites last week to everything crashing and burning today.
They are just laughing at us at this point.
not possible on EU realms. still broken and cant upgrade my legendary
flightstones have got to go!