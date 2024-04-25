(FIXED) Hero Track Only Requires Wyrm Crests - No Longer Needs Aspect Crests

Remove the damn caps on a "fun" season
In before this is a bug and they hotfix it putting everyone how didn't use it into disadvantage...
Does that unlock the mythic tmog too?
im looking at it right now and it's 30 aspect
If it's a bug, it's already fixed. Scammed.
Cool, still cant upgrade stuff because timegate is still fun according to blizz :) They should make content that keep players engaged so they stay subbed, not MAKE people stay subbed. Huge diff.
Hooottfixed i shoulda upgraded my weapon
Yeah its fixed already. Tues I used 75 for my ring to 522, now its 45 Wyrm and 30 Aspects for same for shoulders
Reminder to abuse early and often.
Fun detected.
In my humble opinion, you should really be able to upgrade fully the "Heroic" items doing "heroic" content. Really see no reason at all, why the last 2 hero track should require you to do "mythic" content. Would literally be better to just reduce the the hero/myth track stuff, and just make it like 1/20 upgradeable or something, where x level requires x crests. atleast then it would feel like you can upgrade for the content you do...
So much bullcrap with on item levels on armor and weapons. Why cant they just get it right in first place and test the game loot before going live with patch 10.2.6. Isnt that what PTR servers was ment for...jeez.
Why does it feel like literally everything Crest-related was just completely and utterly broken this patch?Between upgrades initially requiring S3 Crests for S4 gear, content awarding S3 Wyrm Crests once you hit your S4 Aspect Crest cap, downgrading Crests giving you useless Crests, and now this I feel like literally every part of the S4 Crest system was just completely borked. What gives?
It actually makes sense and I hope it's NOT a bug. Hero track should need currency from same difficulty level too. You can argue, they should lower the number of tracks to avoid getting much higher ilvl gear upgraded from lower difficulty currency and that would be a valid argument.