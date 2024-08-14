Fix for Missing Cloak of Infinite Potential Transmogs Coming in The War Within





There’s an issue some players (not sure how wide-spread it is, but it’s enough) are affected by where certain Cloak of Infinite Potential appearances have not been learned, and are now impossible to obtain on the account.



This seems to be because they were supposed to be rewarded at a lower cloak thread level, but now the starting cloak for every new alt is at 420 threads or whatever Infinite Power XII makes it, it’s impossible to go back and get the mog from cloaks at 100 threads, etc.



There are supposed to be 56 different transmog options for the Cloak of Infinite Potential. Mine is maxed out, as far as mogs are concerned, but I only have 51/56 unlocked. Two of these I have from shared appearances, but that still means I missed them while leveling the cloak. It’s impossible to get the others, as they are exclusive to Remix.



Blizzard says there’s no known issue and won’t accept tickets about it, so we need to make the issue known. Has anyone else got this problem? How many cloak mogs do you have in your Appearances window if you search for Infinite Potential?



Edit: Since the buff to threads gained, it’s also much easier for new players to surge past some of the breakpoints and lose out on appearances, meaning people starting Remix today are likely to miss more of the mogs

