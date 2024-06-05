First Look at The City of Threads: Nerubian Capital - Suramar Masquerade Mechanic Returns

AN ILLUSION WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?
alright blizz its 12 pm est and you wanted to hype up BETA BEGINS THE 5TH yet no beta right now i even upgraded my final teir early for this WHERE IS IT? LOL
when will beta start? come on blizzz
I might have a problem. I saw city of threads and thought "ooo new thread farm?"
i hope in the raid there wont be trash only the bosses...
What's even the point when you can dragonride from the start? In Legion you couldn't fly for the first year so going through the city was actually an engaging (or annoying) experience.