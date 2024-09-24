First Look at Steelseries x World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Merch - Plus Discount Code

As an added bonus, save 12% on any Steelseries purchase with code WOWHEAD

Arctis Nova 7 Headset





Premium Neodymium Magnetic Drivers for an ultra-detailed soundscape

AI-powered noise cancelling mic with stealth retractable design

38-hour battery life with USB-C Fast Charge

Multi-platform USB-C dongle works with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Meta Quest 2, and mobile

ComfortMAX System for adjustable fit with a PVD-coated steel headband Celebrate World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary with this special Limited Edition gaming headset. Equip this Arctis Nova 7 Wireless to immerse yourself in pristine audio quality with powerful comms so nothing stands in your champion's way.

Booster Pack: Alliance/Horde





WORLD OF WARCRAFT EDITION — Showcase your allegiance to the Alliance /Horde with these unique speaker plates and headband

MAGNETIC SPEAKER PLATES — Transparent speaker plates easily snap and display the insignia and color motifs of the Alliance

ADJUSTABLE HEADBAND — Nylon headband stretches overhead and distributes weight for optimal comfort; embossed with the warcry: "For the Alliance/Horde!"

COMPATIBILITY — Fits SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro line and Nova 7 Wireless headsets Declare your allegiance: For the Alliance/Horde! Proclaim your loyalty once and for all with Alliance/Horde-themed speaker plates and a headband with the warcry of the Alliance/Horde.

Aerox 9 Mouse





STUNNING RGB — Radiant 3-zone PrismSync RGB shines in 16.8 million configurable colors

ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT — Purposefully designed holey shell reduces weight to 99g for effortless, fast gameplay

18 PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS — Execute the toughest rotations and instantly access plenty of shortcuts with a 12-button side panel

PERFORMANCE TO OUTLAST YOU — Extensive 180-hour battery life enabled by lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology with 2.4GHz for gaming and Bluetooth 5.0

NEXT-GEN SWITCHES — Golden Micro IP54 switches last longer than a lifetime for crispy clicks, with added dust and water resistance Gear up for MMO gameplay with this 18-button Aerox 9 Wireless, with a specially molded build featuring a prominent World of Warcraft logo surrounded by RGB.

Artisan Keycap - What Sword?

WORLD OF WARCRAFT EDITION — Azeroth changed forever when the Sword fell. This handmade Artisan Keycap depicts the life-altering event, also showcasing the game logo

ARTISAN DESIGN — The intricate detail on the handmade keycap incorporates a unique and memorable touch to your keyboard, showcasing a symbol of your past and upcoming achievements

AUTHENTICITY GUARANTEED — Made from resin and individually numbered, achieved from a special collaboration between SteelSeries and Blizzard

QcK XXL Mousepad