First Look at Rewards from WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Ai-Li's Skymirror

kinda weird the toys cost so much when you can just farm them on retail
More generic recolours. Just what I’ve been looking forward to 🙄
I'm so sad they went for quantity over quality lately... Only recolors for fomo grind
Players would be way more excited if they started making mounts for specific factions with their banners / standards on the back of the mount. Frostwolf / Warsong / Bleeding Hollow / etc... War Wolf: Stromgarde / Lordaeron / Scarlet Crusade / Silver Hand / Gilnean / Thalassian / etc... Warhorse: Bloodhoof / Grimtotem / etc... War KodoOr make customisable ground mounts. Even better.
Bronze drops from every enemy and you can scrap items you don't want - mob farms will be a thing in dense pop spots. It's not terrible but gonna be a grind either way. Most people are gonna raid log S4 if even that after the first month anyway. Basically do the MoP story and all dungeons/raids for rewards. I didn't see any unique mogs in-game besides the ones datamined so less stress on picking the armor time to get mogs you want since you can farm the same things on retail currently.More or less seems like we're just beta testing the new leveling process for new players which beats just spamming dungeons as Tank/Heals while doing WoD quests. Similar to how we beta tested Delves already with the follower dungeons and Nifen dig site quests.
Can't say any of these appeal to me much. I'm in it for the transmog mainly.
...And the reason why they don't just put up the old Challenge Mode Sets on a Vendor using the Bronze Currency that requires you to actually go through the Challenge Modes in the Remix in order to unlock the means of getting the items to appear on the Vendor is because...?
SO EXCITED TO RUSH THIS MODE FOR THE 32 FOMO MOUNTS LOGIN!
The toys are super easy to farm on retail, can just camp an alt at spawn and log in once in a while. Who would ever spend currency on those?
tbh im just here to just level up n do some stuff for the mogs