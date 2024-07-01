First Impression of the Survival Hunter Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

The War Within Beta Development Notes

HUNTER (Hunter Feedback)



Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Padded Armor – Survival of the Fittest gains an additional charge.

New Talent: Kodo Tranquilizer – Tranquilizing Shot removes up to 1 additional Magic effect from its target.

New Talent: Devilsaur Tranquilizer – If Tranquilizing Shot removes only an Enrage effect, its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds.

New Talent: Scout’s Instincts – You cannot be slowed below 80% of your normal movement speed while Aspect of the Cheetah is active.

New Talent: Scrappy – Casting Aimed Shot reduces the cooldown of Intimidation and Binding Shot by 0.5 seconds.

New Talent: Kindling Flare – Stealthed enemies revealed by Flare remain revealed for 3 seconds after exiting the flare.

New Talent: Unnatural Causes – Your damage over time effects deal 10% increased damage. This effect is increased by 50% on targets below 20% health.

New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. Can only occur every 1 minute.

New Talent: No Hard Feelings – When Misdirection targets your pet, it reduces the damage they take by 50% for 5 seconds.

New Talent: Territorial Instincts – Intimidation summons a pet if you do not have one out and stuns two additional nearby enemies at 50% effectiveness.



Developer’s note: This talent is not fully implemented yet, but we wanted to give players access to it early for feedback. The intended vision for this spell is for Hunters to summon their pet, and then it Intimidates their target. We are not interested in circumventing a Hunter’s need for their pet to be out to access Intimidation.

Developer’s note: Survival has gotten substantially increased access to Explosive Shot, so we wanted to make Explosive Shot stacking feel more responsive and exciting.

Developer’s note: One of the biggest complaints we’re seeing in the Hunter community is button bloat. Death Chakram was a relatively high-frequency button that you had to click before all of your damage abilities, creating something of a launch sequence for every Hunter specialization. Its removal will let us bake the lost power into each spec’s kit while also reducing the button-presses required before you can begin damage.

Symphonic Arsenal damage reduced by 40%. Symphonic Arsenal target cap reduced to 5 (was 6).

Mastery: Spirit Bond has been redesigned – You and your pet deal increased damage and take 3% reduced damage, increased by 100% when within 25 yards of each other.



Developer’s note: We’ve also implemented a “Mercy” effect to Spirit Bond that allows the proximity bonus to persist up to 10 seconds after you or your pet breaks the Mastery’s boundary.

Developer’s note: We’re pleased with the theme and gameplay that Tip of the Spear provides and enjoy its role as a meaningful outlet for Kill Command resets. As such, we’re expanding this talent’s use case and introducing a range of effects across the tree to make it more of a core rotational concept.

Developer’s note: Coordinated Assault’s previous iterations have been disproportionately complex relative to its output. Our goal with these changes is to simplify Coordinated Assault’s effects, increase the power gain from Coordinated Assault, and disjoint it from Kill Shot so that you can opt-in to Kill Shot bonuses as you see fit. We also believe that the increased Kill Command reset chance will be more broadly appealing with the new talents introduced in the Survival update.

This effect also had a bug that was causing you to roll for Kill Command resets twice per cast of Kill Command, which was creating substantially increased Kill Command resets.

Developer’s note: The previous design of Mongoose Fury was rewarding you for pressing nothing but Mongoose Bite in your damage window while the new Tip of the Spear is asking you to weave in Kill Commands. These two designs were pulling your rotation in two separate directions, and these adjustments should help to harmonize these two mechanics.

Developer’s note - We’re still making adjustments to Survival’s action economy and reducing how crowded the rotation feels. Part of this is reducing the increased access of Wildfire Bomb from the various spec tree changes we’ve made, particularly through Wildfire Infusion.

New Talent: Tar-Coated Bindings – Binding Shot’s root duration is increased by 1 second.New Talent: Serrated Tips – You gain 5% more critical strike from critical strike sources.New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. This effect has a 60 second cooldown.New Talent: Ghillie Suit – You take 20% reduced damage while in Camouflage. This bonus persists 3 seconds after leaving Camouflage.New Talent: Specialized Arsenal – Kill Command, Aimed Shot, and Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 10%.Lone Survivor now also reduces Counter Shot and Muzzle’s cooldown by 2 seconds.Survival of the Fittest now reduces all damage you and your pet take by 30% (was 20%).Improved Tranquilizing Shot now also grants 10 focus when you interrupt an effect with Counter Shot or Muzzle.Quick Load now resets the cooldown of Scatter Shot and Bursting Shot.Steel Trap damage reduced by 80%.Born to be Wild now reduces Aspect of the Cheetah, Survival of the Fittest, and Aspect of the Turtle by 30 seconds (was 7/15%).Explosive Shot now explodes early when applied to a target that already is affected by Explosive Shot.Explosive Shot projectile and explosion visual effects have been updated.Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator have moved to the Beast Mastery talent tree.Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite have moved to the Marksmanship talent tree.Kill Command and Alpha Predator have moved to the Survival talent tree.Bursting Shot is now a choice node with Scatter Shot (was in Marksmanship tree).The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed:Trailblazer and Pathfinding have swapped locations in the Hunter class tree.Fixed an issue that was causing Posthaste to only grant 25% movement speed. It now grants 50% movement speed.Fixed an issue that was causing Born to Be Wild to falsely claim to reduce the cooldown of Survival of the Fittest.New Talent: Blackrock Munitions – The damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 8%.New Talent: Implosive Trap – Hurls a fire trap to the target location that explodes when an enemy approaches, causing Fire damage and knocking all enemies up. Limit 1. Choice node with High Explosive Trap.Territorial Instincts has been redesigned – Casting Intimidation without an active pet summons one from your stable.Talent nodes in Gate 2 have been repositioned.Concussive Shot and Wilderness Medicine now connect to Scare Beast and Scout’s Instinct respectively.The following talents have been removed:New Talent: Sulfur-lined Pockets – Every third Quick Shot is replaced with an Explosive Shot at 100% effectiveness.New Talent: Grenade Juggler – Wildfire Bomb deal 5% increased damage and has a 25% chance to reset the cooldown of Explosive Shot and reduce its Focus cost to 0. Explosive Shot reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 4 seconds.New Talent: Exposed Flank – Your Flanking Strike exposes a weakness in your enemy’s defenses, increasing the damage of Kill Command by 10% and allowing your Kill Command to also hit two additional enemies for 10 seconds.New Talent: Contagious Reagents – Reapplying Serpent Sting spreads it to up to 2 nearby enemies.New Talent: Outland Venom – Each damage over time effect you have on a target increases the critical strike damage they receive from you by 2%.New Talent: Merciless Blow – Casting Butchery makes your next Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite to hit up to three nearby targets.New Talent: Sic 'Em – Kill Shot critical strikes reset the cooldown of Kill Command.New Talent: Symbiotic Adrenaline – The cooldown of Coordinated Assault is reduced by 60 seconds.New Talent: Relentless Primal Ferocity – While Coordinated Assault is active, Kill Command generates 2 stacks of Tip of the Spear, you gain 10% Haste, and Tip of the Spear’s damage bonus is increased by 50%.Tip of the Spear has been redesigned – Kill Command increases the damage of your next non-pet spell by 15%, stacking up to 3 times.You now consume one stack of Tip of the Spear at a time and multiple stacks of Tip of the Spear no longer increase its damage bonus.Flanking Strike now gains double the damage bonus from Tip of the Spear.Flanker’s Advantage has been redesigned – Kill Command has a 10% increased chance to immediately reset its cooldown, increased by 100% when Kill Command critically strikes a target. Tip of the Spear’s damage bonus is increased by up to 100%, based on your critical strike chance.Spearhead has been redesigned – You and your pet charge your enemy target, applying a heavy bleed that increases your chance to critically strike them by 30% for 10 seconds.Deadly Duo has been redesigned – The cooldown of Spearhead is reduced by 30 seconds and increases your critical strike damage against the target by 30% for 10 seconds.Viper’s Venom has been redesigned – Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite apply Serpent’s Sting.Aspect of the Eagle has been redesigned – Increases the range of your Raptor Strike and Mastery: Spirit Bond to 40 yards for 15 seconds.Bombardier has been redesigned – Casting Coordinated Assault grants 2 charges of Wildfire Bomb. When Coordinated Assault ends, Explosive Shot has no cooldown and costs zero Focus for 4 seconds.Ruthless Marauder has been redesigned – Wildfire Bomb cooldown reduction effect is now 1 second by default and no longer is increased by the second talent point.Coordinated Assault has been updated – Now also allows Kill Shot to be usable on targets regardless of Health.Wildfire Infusion has been redesigned – Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike have a 15% chance to reset Kill Command’s cooldown. Kill Command reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds.Kill Command and Alpha Predator are now Survival talents (was Class).Wildfire Bomb’s damage over time effect is now a rolling periodic.Lunge no longer increases attack range by 3 yards.Grenade Juggler and Bombardier now use an activation overlay.Many 2-point talents are now 1 point.The following talents have been removed:Harpoon and Aspect of the Eagle are now baseline to Survival Hunter.Fury of the Eagle will now properly benefit from Tip of the Spear.Fury of the Eagle does not consume a stack of Tip of the Spear until the channel ends.Contagious Reagents no longer plays the Serpent Sting animation or audio multiple times.Terms of Engagement is now located where Harpoon used to be on the Survival Spec tree.Exposed Flank has been redesigned – Flanking Strike exposes a weakness in your enemy’s defenses, causing it to strike 2 additional targets at 100% effectiveness and causing Kill Command to hit 2 additional nearby enemies for 10 seconds.Explosive Shot now benefits from and consumes Tip of the Spear.Fixed an isasue that was causing Flanker’s Advantage to substantially increase Kill Command’s chance to reset its cooldown and substantially increase Tip of the Spear’s damage bonus.Flanking Strike damage increased by 40%, now costs 20 Focus, and generates 2 stacks of Tip of the Spear.Wildfire Bomb now costs 10 Focus.Explosives Expert now reduces Wildfire Bomb cooldown by 1/2 seconds (was 2/4 seconds).Wildfire Infusion now makes Kill Command reduce the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 1 second (was 2 seconds).Grenade Juggler now makes Explosive Shot reduce the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds (was 4 seconds).Grenade Juggler now causes Wildfire Bomb to have a 25% chance to also fire an Explosive Shot at your target at 100% effectiveness (was 25% chance to reset the cooldown of Explosive Shot).Bombardier now grants two free charges of Explosive Shot after Coordinated Assault ends (used to make Explosive Shot have 0 cooldown and cost 0 Focus for 4 seconds).Sic’ Em has been redesigned – Kill Command has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Shot, make it usable on targets regardless of Health, and strike up to 2 additional targets. This chance is doubled during Coordinated Assault.Coordinated Assault initial damage increased by 60%.Coordinated Assault has been redesigned – You and your pet charge your enemy, striking them for combined Physical damage. You and your pet’s bond is then strengthened for 20 seconds, causing you and your pet to deal 20% increased damage. While Coordinated Assault is active, Kill Command’s chance to reset its cooldown is increased by 15%.Symbiotic Adrenaline has been updated – Additionally causes Coordinated Assault to grant 3 stacks of Tip of the Spear.Quick Shot has been updated – Now has a 30% chance to fire an Arcane Shot when you cast Kill Command (was when Kill Command reset).Butchery damage increased by 100%.Flanking Strike now replaces Kill Command after casting Kill Command 3 times.Flanking Strike range increased to 25 yards (Medium-Short range).Flanking Strike no longer benefits from Tip of the Spear and now generates 15 Focus.Flanker’s Advantage no longer grants additional reset chance based on your critical strike.Mongoose Fury now refreshes its duration when a new stack is applied.Mongoose Fury max stacks reduced to 3 (was 5).Mongoose Fury duration reduced to 10 seconds .Wildfire Infusion’s Kill Command reset chance reduced to 10% (was 15%).Wildfire Infusion’s Wildfire Bomb cooldown reduction reduced to 0.5 seconds (was 1 second).Many effects that were consuming multiple stacks of Tip of the Spear have been fixed.Spearhead now only makes your pet charge.Spearhead description updated.Spearhead visuals and sound effects updated.