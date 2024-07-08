First Impression of the Restoration Shaman Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

The War Within Beta Development Notes

Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated in all trees.

New Ability: Skyfury – Harness the fury of the Windlord to grant a target ally 2% Mastery and empower their auto attacks to have a 20% chance to instantly strike again for 1 hour. If the target is in your party or raid, all affected party and raid members will be affected. Learned at level 17.



Developer’s note: We’re aware of issues with the new Skyfury raid buff, and we expect to address it with hotfixes to the Beta tomorrow.

Farseer (Restoration/Elemental)



Undulation can now trigger Call of the Ancestors.

Restoration



Healing from Chain Heal from Totemic Rebound increased by 400%.

New Talent: Tidewaters – When you cast Healing Rain, each ally with your Riptide on them is healed.

New Talent: First Ascendant – The cooldown of Ascendance is reduced by 60 seconds.

New Talent: Preeminence – Your Haste is increased by 25% while Ascendance is active and its duration is increased by 3 seconds.

New Talent: Reactive Warding – When refreshing Earth Shield, your target is healed for each stack of Earth Shield they are missing. When refreshing Water Shield, you are refunded mana for each stack of Water Shield missing.

New Talent: White Water – Your critical heals have 215% effectiveness instead of the usual 200%.

New Talent: Spouting Spirits – Spirit Link reduces damage taken by an additional 5%, and it restores health to all nearby allies 1 second after it is dropped. Spouting Spirit’s healing is decreased beyond 5 targets.

Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem has been redesigned – After using Mana Tide Totem, the cast time of your next 3 Healing Surges is reduced by 100% and their mana cost is reduced by 50%.

Master of the Elements has been redesigned – Casting Lava Burst increases the healing of your next Healing Surge by 30%, stacking up to 2 times. Healing Surge applies Flame Shock to a nearby enemy when empowered by Master of the Elements.

Improved Earthliving Weapon has been redesigned – Earthliving receives 150% additional benefit from Mastery: Deep Healing. Healing Surge always triggers Earthliving on its target.

Earthen Harmony has been redesigned – Earth Shield reduces damage taken by 5% and its healing is increased by up to 150% as its target’s health decreases. Maximum benefit is reached below 50% health.

Downpour has been redesigned – Casting Healing Rain activates Downpour, allowing you to cast Downpour within 6 seconds. Downpour: A burst of water at the target location heals up to 5 injured allies with 12 yards and increases their maximum health by 10% for 6 seconds.



Downpour is twice as effective for Totemic Restoration Shamans.

New Talent: Elemental Resistance – Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage received by 6% for 3 seconds. Healing from Cloudburst Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 3% for 3 seconds.New Talent: Refreshing Waters – Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself.New Talent: Traveling Storms – Thunderstorm now can be cast on allies within 40 yards, reduces enemies movement speed by 60%, and knocks enemies 25% further.New Talent: Seasoned Winds – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 18 seconds. Stacks up to 2 times.New Talent: Encasing Cold – Frost Shock snares its targets by an additional 10% and its duration is increased by 2 seconds.New Talent: Arctic Snowstorm – Enemies within 10 yards of your Frost Shock are snared by 30%.New Talent: Ascending Air – The cooldown of Wind Rush Totem is reduced by 30 seconds and its movement speed effect lasts an additional 2 seconds.New Talent: Enhanced Imbues – The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by 20%.New Talent: Stone Bulwark Totem – Summons an Earth Totem at the feet of the caster for 30 seconds, granting the caster a shield absorbing damage for 10 seconds, and an additional absorb every 5 seconds. 2 minute cooldown.New Talent: Jet Stream – Wind Rush Totem’s movement speed bonus is increased by 10% and now removes snares.New Talent: Primordial Bond – While you have an elemental active, your damage taken is reduced by 5%.Voodoo Mastery has been redesigned – Your Hex target is slowed by 70% during Hex and for 6 seconds after it ends. Reduces the cooldown of Hex by 15 seconds.Flurry moved from Class tree to the Enhancement tree.The cooldown of Gust of Wind has been reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds).Earthgrab Totem and Windrush Totem no longer share a choice node.Lightning Lasso and Thundershock no longer share a choice node.The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed:Living Stream has been redesigned – Now increases Healing Stream Totem’s healing by 100%, decaying over its duration.Lava Surge is now learned at level 12 and has been removed from the class tree.Current Control now reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 45 seconds (was 30 seconds).Mana Tide Totem’s radius is now 40 yards.Ancestral Awakening now triggers at a 20% base chance and increases to a 40% chance when activated by a Critical Strike.Torrent now additionally increases the chance for Riptide’s initial heal to critically strike by 8/15%.Water Totem Mastery now activates on a chance, but its effect has been increased to 3 seconds of reduction.Water Shield now has 9 charges.Primordial Wave’s cooldown has been reduce to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds).Healing Rain now heals 5 targets (was 6) and healing increased by 17%.Acid Rain now damages 5 enemies (was 6) and damage increased by 16%.Overflowing Shores now heals 5 targets (was 6) and healing increased by 14%.Wavespeaker’s Blessing is now a 2-point talent.The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed: