First Impression of the Restoration Shaman Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

First Impressions

New Raid Buff - Skyfury

The Class and Spec trees for Restoration Shaman feel like they've finally gotten a fresh coat of paint. Some of the mandatory throughput nodes in our Class tree are now gone, allowing us to pick up some extra utility or defensives which is very nice. Lava Surge is now baseline, which is a huge quality of life improvement - no longer needing to sacrifice a talent point in our spec tree for a relatively minor damage gain. Small changes like this help the spec feel much more complete. And perhaps most notably, we finally have a Raid Buff in Skyfury which should help all 3 specs of Shaman get into groups, rather than just Enhancement (sorry Enhancement). The bottom section of our spec tree needs probably the most work, but I think it's salvageable with a few shifts as far as which talents go where - it feels like we have most of the pieces of the puzzle, but they're just not in the right spots yet. I'll cover more of the specifics and feedback points below, but this is a fantastic first pass at a tree overhaul for Restoration Shamans, and with some tuning to spells that sort of feel left behind like Riptide and Healing Wave , I think the spec is set up quite nicely for both Raid and Mythic+.I am a little worried about amount of power that it seems Restoration Shaman will have now from our cooldowns. Ascendance can be made into a 2-minute cooldown, Ancestral Guidance is a 2-minute cooldown (which pairs exceptionally well with Ascendance ), Healing Tide Totem can be made into a 2-minute cooldown with Current Control , and we now also have access to Spouting Spirits which turns Spirit Link Totem into an extra healing cooldown. In general, the more dependent a spec is on their cooldowns, the less their rotational spell casts will do, and it already feels like some of our rotational spells such as Riptide and Healing Wave are significantly lagging behind the rest of our kit.One key change I do want to point out is now gaining Undulation will proc Call of the Ancestors instead of only Unleash Life . After playing around with it some, this makes Farseer feel quite a bit better in Mythic+ than it did before (tuning aside). The interesting point here is there's a unique interaction between Undulation and Primordial Wave , which effectively lets you spawn as many as 4 or rarely 5 Ancestors from Call of the Ancestors at once. Farseer was actually tuned quite a bit lower than Totemic, and despite this interaction probably not being intended, this is actually a direction I hope they lean into by perhaps letting Unleash Life spawn more than one Ancestor at a time. Farseer feels quite a bit cooler, both in gameplay and also visually, when you're spawning a lot of Call of the Ancestors together, rather than sometimes having one or maybe two active at a time.New Ability: Skyfury – Harness the fury of the Windlord to grant a target ally 2% Mastery and empower their auto attacks to have a 20% chance to instantly strike again for 1 hour. If the target is in your party or raid, all affected party and raid members will be affected. Learned at level 17.