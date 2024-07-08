First Impression of the Marksmanship Hunter Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

The War Within Beta Development Notes

HUNTER



Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Padded Armor – Survival of the Fittest gains an additional charge.

New Talent: Kodo Tranquilizer – Tranquilizing Shot removes up to 1 additional Magic effect from its target.

New Talent: Devilsaur Tranquilizer – If Tranquilizing Shot removes only an Enrage effect, its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds.

New Talent: Scout’s Instincts – You cannot be slowed below 80% of your normal movement speed while Aspect of the Cheetah is active.

New Talent: Scrappy – Casting Aimed Shot reduces the cooldown of Intimidation and Binding Shot by 0.5 seconds.

New Talent: Kindling Flare – Stealthed enemies revealed by Flare remain revealed for 3 seconds after exiting the flare.

New Talent: Unnatural Causes – Your damage over time effects deal 10% increased damage. This effect is increased by 50% on targets below 20% health.

New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. Can only occur every 1 minute.

New Talent: No Hard Feelings – When Misdirection targets your pet, it reduces the damage they take by 50% for 5 seconds.

New Talent: Territorial Instincts – Intimidation summons a pet if you do not have one out and stuns two additional nearby enemies at 50% effectiveness.



Developer’s note: This talent is not fully implemented yet, but we wanted to give players access to it early for feedback. The intended vision for this spell is for Hunters to summon their pet, and then it Intimidates their target. We are not interested in circumventing a Hunter’s need for their pet to be out to access Intimidation.

Developer’s note: Survival has gotten substantially increased access to Explosive Shot, so we wanted to make Explosive Shot stacking feel more responsive and exciting.

Developer’s note: One of the biggest complaints we’re seeing in the Hunter community is button bloat. Death Chakram was a relatively high-frequency button that you had to click before all of your damage abilities, creating something of a launch sequence for every Hunter specialization. Its removal will let us bake the lost power into each spec’s kit while also reducing the button-presses required before you can begin damage.

New Talent: Rapid Fire Barrage – Your Barrage now instead shoots Rapid Fires at up to five nearby enemies at 30% effectiveness but has its cooldown increased to 60 seconds.

New Talent: Small Game Hunter – The damage of Multi-Shot is increased by 100% and the damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 25%.

New Talent: Penetrating Shots – Gain critical strike damage equal to 20% of your critical strike chance.

New Talent: Kill Zone – Your spells and attacks deal 8% more damage and ignore line of sight against any target in your Volley.

Legacy of the Windrunners has been redesigned – Each time Rapid Fire deals damage, there is a 5% chance to coalesce a Wind Arrow at your target.

Wind Arrows damage increased by 300%. Wind Arrows are longer affected by Aimed Shot modifiers. No longer grants Focus or Aimed Shot charges after firing 24 Wind Arrows.

Wailing Arrow has been redesigned and is now passive – Now replaces your Aimed Shot with a Wailing Arrow after generating 20 Wind Arrows.

Wailing Arrow only silences the primary target and it now benefits from bonuses to Aimed Shot such as Trick Shots.

Readiness now causes Trueshot to immediately grant you Wailing Arrow and you generate 2 additional Wind Arrows while in Trueshot. Wailing Arrow resets the cooldown of Rapid Fire and generates 2 charges of Aimed Shot.

Eagle Talon’s True Focus has been redesigned – Trueshot lasts an additional 3 seconds. During Trueshot, Aimed Shot’s Focus cost is reduced by 50% and Arcane Shot and Multi-Shot casts an additional time at 30% effectiveness.

Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite are now Marksmanship talents (was Class).

Hydra’s Bite has been redesigned – When Aimed Shot strikes an enemy affected with your Serpent Sting, it spreads Serpent Sting to up to 2 nearby enemies. Serpent Sting’s damage over time is increased by 20%.

Killer Accuracy has been updated – Kill Shot’s critical strike chance and critical strike damage are increased by 20%.

Razor Fragments has been updated – Kill Shot damage increase to 75% (was 50%). Moved to Gate 3.

Lone Wolf reduced to 5% increased damage when you do not have an active pet (was 10%).



Developer’s note: The opportunity cost of having your pet out as a Marksmanship Hunter is so high that it can feel as though you’re locked out of all pet based utility, especially in AOE situations. Marksmanship is always going to be the Hunter spec that provides more throughput without a pet, but lowering this talent’s power should help to make those times where you’re the only lust or need an extra defensive feel a bit less bad.

New Talent: Tar-Coated Bindings – Binding Shot’s root duration is increased by 1 second.New Talent: Serrated Tips – You gain 5% more critical strike from critical strike sources.New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. This effect has a 60 second cooldown.New Talent: Ghillie Suit – You take 20% reduced damage while in Camouflage. This bonus persists 3 seconds after leaving Camouflage.New Talent: Specialized Arsenal – Kill Command, Aimed Shot, and Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 10%.Lone Survivor now also reduces Counter Shot and Muzzle’s cooldown by 2 seconds.Survival of the Fittest now reduces all damage you and your pet take by 30% (was 20%).Improved Tranquilizing Shot now also grants 10 focus when you interrupt an effect with Counter Shot or Muzzle.Quick Load now resets the cooldown of Scatter Shot and Bursting Shot.Steel Trap damage reduced by 80%.Born to be Wild now reduces Aspect of the Cheetah, Survival of the Fittest, and Aspect of the Turtle by 30 seconds (was 7/15%).Explosive Shot now explodes early when applied to a target that already is affected by Explosive Shot.Explosive Shot projectile and explosion visual effects have been updated.Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator have moved to the Beast Mastery talent tree.Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite have moved to the Marksmanship talent tree.Kill Command and Alpha Predator have moved to the Survival talent tree.Bursting Shot is now a choice node with Scatter Shot (was in Marksmanship tree).The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed:Trailblazer and Pathfinding have swapped locations in the Hunter class tree.Fixed an issue that was causing Posthaste to only grant 25% movement speed. It now grants 50% movement speed.Fixed an issue that was causing Born to Be Wild to falsely claim to reduce the cooldown of Survival of the Fittest.New Talent: Blackrock Munitions – The damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 8%.New Talent: Implosive Trap – Hurls a fire trap to the target location that explodes when an enemy approaches, causing Fire damage and knocking all enemies up. Limit 1. Choice node with High Explosive Trap.Territorial Instincts has been redesigned – Casting Intimidation without an active pet summons one from your stable.Talent nodes in Gate 2 have been repositioned.Concussive Shot and Wilderness Medicine now connect to Scare Beast and Scout’s Instinct respectively.The following talents have been removed:Rapid Fire damage reduced by 8%.Precise Shots now always grants 2 stacks and reduces the Focus cost of your next Multi-Shot or Arcane Shot by 50%.Calling the Shots is no longer a choice node with Unerring Vision.Surging Shots is no longer a choice node with In The Rhythm.Many 2-point talents are now 1 point.Bursting Shot has moved to the Class tree.Arcane Shot damage increased by 3%.Small Game Hunter’s Multi-Shot damage bonus reduced to 75% (was 100%).Multi-Shot Focus cost increased to 30 (was 20).Fixed a baseline passive bug that was causing Multi-Shot to deal 20% increased damage for Marksmanship only.Wailing Arrow and Rapid Fire will now properly generate Wind Arrows when talented into Legacy of the Windrunners.