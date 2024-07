First Impression of the Marksmanship Hunter Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

Mechanical Changes

Death Chakram has been removed.

Steel Trap has been removed.

Explosive Shot is now essentially a mandatory pick in the Class Tree.

Gameplay Impact

Positive Changes

Marksmanship Talent Tree Changes

Precise Shots granting 2 stacks of its effect flattens out some of Marksmanship's RNG and is a subtle, but good change.

I personally like having the option of both Calling the Shots and Unerring Vision, ensuring no trade-off on Trueshot's power with a shorter cooldown. Opinions are divided on this one in the community, however, with many feeling that it makes the Talent Tree too expensive. More on that in the "Concerns & Feedback" section.

Lone Wolf being a smaller gain (or rather, a smaller loss when you inevitably have to drop it just to use basic utility) is a step in the right direction, but one of the most pervasive bits of feedback in the community is that Lone Wolf isn't where we'd like it yet.

Rapid Fire Barrage is cool and powerful, but expensive.

While opinions are a tad divided, the removal of Death Chakram is probably a good thing if its power can be put into Marksmanship's own kit.

The removal of Steel Trap is good, as almost nobody enjoyed that filler button.

Survivability

Concerns & Feedback

Lone Wolf & Utility

Expensive Talent Builds

The Loss of the Dragonflight Season 3/4 Tier Set Gameplay

It enabled unhampered 2-target cleave during cooldowns, and decent 2-target cleave outside of them.

It made the AoE Trueshot Rotation far more satisfying by eliminating the need for constant Multi-Shot weaving that caused constant resource capping.

Final Thoughts

The Hunter class and all three Hunter specializations received a significant rework in the Beta for The War Within. Marksmanship's core mechanics remain the same, with the redesigned Talent Tree focusing on reshuffling talent orders, combinations, and build opportunities while adding some new talents.Below is a list of the core changes with the most significant impact on gameplay and building a Marksmanship Hunter.There are also some non-Marksmanship-specific changes that nonetheless have a significant impact on how Marksmanship feels to play:There are new talents, too, but they are either passive, rarely picked, or both. These include things like Fan the Hammer Marksmanship is going to play essentially the same in The War Within. Remember that we are losing our much-beloved Dragonflight S3/S4 Tier Set, which caused us to not have to cast Multi-Shot to activate Trick Shots in our cooldowns. On AoE, a new button in Rapid Fire Barrage may be used occasionally, though it is currently a pretty expensive talent point investment with dubious power behind it.If you liked the core of Marksmanship before, you will continue to like it, and vice versa.Alright, that covers the background. It's time to get opinionated.There is not a ton more to say here. These changes are good, but they're not fantastic. There's nothing to be extremely hyped about, with none of Marksmanship's pervasive core issues addressed. Which brings us to..These changes are not Marksmanship-specific as they affect our Class Talent Tree. Still, Marksmanship has long been known as the least survivable Hunter spec, so I'd say that these benefits are especially good for Marksmanship.Here is a breakdown of Marksmanship's survivability tools in The War Within.Hunters have historically hit a limit on high Mythic+ keys long before most classes, and this should be significantly improved by having much more access to our strongest defensive. Being able to cover more oneshot mechanics on our own means much less handholding required by the team, and an increase in Marksmanship's stock for Mythic+.This section will be longer, and a tad more complicated. "Concerns & Feedback" encompasses not just what the rework did, but also what itdo. Lone Wolf is now a must-have talent for DPS, with significant and unnecessary drawbacks in terms of utility. This seems unwarranted, as Marksmanship has nothing unique going for it in terms of utility or survivability. The reworked Intimidation now allows us to use our pet stun without having a pet active. Steps are being made in the right direction and there is still time to implement another, big one.The most egregious example in actual gameplay is having to Bloodlust in Mythic+, which predominantly consists of AoE. Since pets deal no AoE damage, this is exactly where Lone Wolf shines, and having a pet out is the weakest. Unfortunately, because Lone Wolf has a significant ramp-up time after you dismiss your pet, even if you manage to perfectly summon a pet, and pre-cast its dismissal, you are still losing damage during your most powerful and exciting part of a pull - particularly as Marksmanship - the burst window.And that's if you perfectly manage a cheesy precast without losing uptime on the pull. Dismiss Pet is a 3-second cast that does not scale with Haste.If 'clunky' was ever a term with real meaning and substance, it is when used to describe the slog it is to try and bring what should be baseline Hunter utility to your Mythic+ party in Bloodlust. Despite their "nerf" to Lone Wolf , it is still 3-4% DPS loss to have a pet out on AoE, which is most of Mythic+. If the goal was to make it less painful or even numerically tolerable to run a pet and have your utility, this change does not do enough for Mythic+ where the lack of utility is felt the most. In raid, having a pet out to get some Leech is far more acceptable - provided of course that it is a pure single-target fight.My favourite solution to this is the ability to swap between different pet-related bonuses via "stances". Perhaps Lone Wolf could be a 3-way choice node, perhaps you just get a stance bar that lets you pick the pet utility you want at a similar cost to Beast Mastery and Survival. There is no reason that Marksmanship's utility should be locked behind such clunky gameplay as: Summon Pet > Activate Bloodlust/Master's Call > Dismiss Pet > Wait for Lone Wolf to reach full power > Repeat in 10 minutes' time if you're unfortunate enough to be the group's only Lust.The Marksmanship Talent Tree is, particularly if you AoE options. Previously, we've talked about how Hunter specs tend to incur a huge single-target DPS loss in order to do acceptable AoE damage. This remains the case in The War Within, but it gets worse.There are several reasons for this, and I think re-evaluating this list should be a high priority for Blizzard before launch, second only to Lone Wolf 's utility woes:The Dragonflight Tier Set of Season 3 (and then 4) has been one of the most successful and popular tier sets in recent memory.A quick reminder of the relevant things it did:It fixed two of Marksmanship's most significant drawbacks, rotationally and numerically:It is probably too late to hope for a redesign of the War Within Season 1 Tier Set, nor can Blizzard be expected to do the same great set bonus every season, but there are several ways in which the practical effects of the Tier Set could be made baseline, or part of our talent tree. If the suggestions above are implemented and AoE builds become more flexible, the tier set - or a similar effect - could be implemented. For instance, Unerring Vision could have a choice node alternative that activates Trick Shots for the duration of Trueshot . This would be very similar to the much-liked Wild Instincts Bloody Frenzy choice node for Beast Mastery, which offers an increasingly powerful cooldown on one hand, or a passively AoE'ing one on the other.Most of the significant, positive changes for Marksmanship in The War Within are related to survivability, and not Marksmanship-specific. The Talent Tree Rework for Marksmanship did do some good, but seemed to miss the mark on the most important issues plaguing Marksmanship, and introduced a new one by making the Talent Tree extremely expensive.But, I think these problems can be addressed with relatively work on Blizzard's end, save perhaps for a redesign to Lone Wolf . I have focused on feedback and suggestions that I think are reasonable to expect/want at this stage in the Beta cycle.