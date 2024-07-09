First Impression of the Elemental Shaman Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

New Talent: Elemental Resistance – Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage received by 6% for 3 seconds. Healing from Cloudburst Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 3% for 3 seconds.New Talent: Refreshing Waters – Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself.New Talent: Traveling Storms – Thunderstorm now can be cast on allies within 40 yards, reduces enemies movement speed by 60%, and knocks enemies 25% further.New Talent: Seasoned Winds – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 18 seconds. Stacks up to 2 times.New Talent: Encasing Cold – Frost Shock snares its targets by an additional 10% and its duration is increased by 2 seconds.New Talent: Arctic Snowstorm – Enemies within 10 yards of your Frost Shock are snared by 30%.New Talent: Ascending Air – The cooldown of Wind Rush Totem is reduced by 30 seconds and its movement speed effect lasts an additional 2 seconds.New Talent: Enhanced Imbues – The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by 20%.New Talent: Stone Bulwark Totem – Summons an Earth Totem at the feet of the caster for 30 seconds, granting the caster a shield absorbing damage for 10 seconds, and an additional absorb every 5 seconds. 2 minute cooldown.New Talent: Jet Stream – Wind Rush Totem’s movement speed bonus is increased by 10% and now removes snares.New Talent: Primordial Bond – While you have an elemental active, your damage taken is reduced by 5%.Voodoo Mastery has been redesigned – Your Hex target is slowed by 70% during Hex and for 6 seconds after it ends. Reduces the cooldown of Hex by 15 seconds.Flurry moved from Class tree to the Enhancement tree.The cooldown of Gust of Wind has been reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds).Earthgrab Totem and Windrush Totem no longer share a choice node.Lightning Lasso and Thundershock no longer share a choice node.The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed:Flow of Power no longer increases Maelstrom generation from overloads.Stormkeeper has been removed from its choice node with Lightning Rod.Earth Shock is now a choice against Elemental Blast.Earthquake is now a choice node with an option to have it be cast on your target.All nodes are now 1 point.The following talents have been removed:





First Impressions

With Elemental Shaman having received the most extensive changes since at least Legion, the new "rework" has generated practically tangible hype in the community. After a long stretch of no communication from the developers and what can only be described as a united outpouring of support towards the Shaman class by the entire World of Warcraft community, Blizzard has released a big "package" of changes, reinventing the design of the spec tree, slightly moving around the class tree, removing pain points the community has talked about for years, while also adding some new toys to the spec for players to experiment with. In this article, I want to give a rough overview of what has changed, what I think about the changes and which position we currently find ourselves in on the Beta.



All things considered, this rework should bring Elemental Shaman up to speed with the modern design philosophy embraced in Dragonflight. It further addresses some viability, gameplay and design concerns voiced by the community. The addition of a raid buff, significant changes to our DPS cooldowns and, in consequence, our DPS cooldowns should allow Elemental to keep up with other classes when it comes to what we can provide to our raid and dungeon groups.



With that, let's jump straight into the meat and potatoes and bring up context when we need it.



New Raid Buff - Skyfury



Shamans have a raid buff! This is not a drill!



New Ability: Skyfury – Harness the fury of the Windlord to grant a target ally 2% Mastery and empower their auto attacks to have a 20% chance to instantly strike again for 1 hour. If the target is in your party or raid, all affected party and raid members will be affected. Learned at level 17.

