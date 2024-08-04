First Darkmoon Faire with Warbands - Darkmoon Prize Tickets Warbound Currency

This also means you can funnel tickets to a specific character for buying top hats for leveling.
Do the quest that give 100 ticket on 10 different character and boom 1000 tickets easy mounts
Top hats aside, I wish there was something new to buy. I've got too many, yet no drive to level alts.
This Warband stuff isn't just for DMF, as one might notice. I'm currently saving one warbank tab for profession materials (specially CDs), like Jards, transmutes and etc. Items like Tinker's Kit are also shared across the entire account, so no more need to keep 1 slot in each engineer's bags, when you can funnel all to 1 slot in WBank and tinker equipment wherever.Gonna try and see if I can 'transfer' some crafted stuff between servers too, to see if I can sell more stuff around too.
Pet Battle quests were and are account-bound. you only get 15 tickets per day, The rest can be done per character,
Just buy the hand in items and dockt on some alts, even new chars. Funnel tickets to main win. Bought anything right after the start :D
You can farm the Argent Tournamnent for the mounts too with this tips