First Daily Delve Rewards Bonus XP for Brann Bronzebeard

isn't he locked at 15 lvl before season starts?
If you have him on 15 daily delve is not giving him exp. Atleast not until s1 starts
More important question, would he be scaled back to level 15 for those who cheated their way did "creative use of game mechanics" to level him all the way to 50 already or those RWF players are very special and can't be punished? 🤔
What about the companion xp tokens I have in my bags. Can’t use em while it’s capped but can I use em when cap is lifted?
Don't we get a new companion each season? So we lose Brann when season 2 starts? Would it be worth leveling him up?
Delves: "mini solo dungeons", or "cellar" events, like in Diablo IV, the real question is: "is it worth doing these," as they do not seem to really be all that rewarding due to the RNG of what you may or may not receive from finishing a delve?I've pretty much had it with companion events; Warlords, Legion, Battle, Shadowlands, it was a relief that there was nothing pushed at us in DF for a companion to go do stuff with or for you. I tried one delve, so my opinion won't amount to anything, but it was enough to say, no, not for me.Just my opinion...
I just want the MOGS
Delves are already really boring, the thought of doing them daily is offputting
Wild that tier 4-5 etc delves aren't available yet.
Leveling Brann is worthwhile when he doesn't bug out and disappear. I'm just not looking forward to when the season changes and we get someone else to level. Having to level a companion to possibly as high as level 50 every season would get old very quickly. If levels carried over, then starting late in the expansion would be daunting for players just the same. It's going to be a delicate balancing act with leveling the delve companions and not leading to delve burnout. Blizzard doesn't have the best track record with things like that. I missed Torghast when it was current, but reading the complaints makes me leery of delves.
as Brann levels his hitbox for mousecursor grows, see reddit
FYI for those asking and who don't already know he is locked at Level 15. I am sure this has already been said just reiterating.
No need I'm the one of the POS RWF exploiters that got him to 60 in 2seconds flat.Also my renown is at 25 on all factions because playing the game is for nerds.If you think i should get punished in any way for blatantly breaking the game you're a nerd too.
Am I the only one who hates delves?
yes.also seems only to give a daily companion xp bonus when your char is lvl 80.