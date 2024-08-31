Find Pets from Hidden Treasures in The War Within



Pet

Source

Notes





Dalaran Sewer Turtle





Treasure: Turtle's Thanks







Everyone's favorite sewer turtles are back! After the fall of Dalaran, many of our favorite NPCs are picking up the pieces, and the sewer turtles and rats are no different. A short turn-in chain involving five Dornish Pike and a Goldengill Trout leads you to a touching reunion in Dornogal - and a new pet to join your travels.







Sapphire Crab





Treasure: Magical Treasure Chest







A short fetch quest is involved in this Treasure - find and rescue Lionel from a rather dry fate, then bring him five Plump Snapcrab from the island nearby - it's quick, and you'll get your own crab for your troubles.







Lil' Moss Rosy





Treasure: Mosswool Flower







This little sheep has lost her flock, and is quite reluctant to return. You'll have to chase her around the Isle of Dorne for a bit, but the third time is the try, and she'll join you for your adventures from there out.



