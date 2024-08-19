Final Hours of Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Double Check for Missing Ensembles, Mounts, Pets

so when does it end
Best of luck on your last min collection endeavours! <3Still genuinely shocked they haven't said a word about adding weapon arsenals, or why they DIDN'T add them, though... >.<This grind is so damn demoralising and toxic, going hundred's of drops of armour and duplicate weapons to only see 1 or 2 new ones needed :(
i leveled 16 alts but i stopped when i used up all races (obviously not the neutral ones cause who cares about them)
This event was super fun and I loved it. I just feel like people are gonna look back on it feeling salty because of all the weird decisions Blizzard made. Expecting people to grind mobs for days for unique weapon transmogs (if they wanted it) was just asinine and they should've taken the easy W and put an arsenal on the vendor. Nonetheless, I am curious about which expansion they'd do next.
The fact they never put weapon arsenals in for the green world weapons is absolutely bonkers. What a let down for people who didn't want to spend weeks farming for things. Ran a zone 4 different times, all quests, no luck on the weapon I wanted.
iam done ty mop remix
Remix was fun for some time but it's not a replacement for actual MoP Classic so I'm hoping we get that next year. I want to replay raids how they were meant to be played and not blast through them in 20 min with my brain turned off.
Players aren't the ones that need to check the vendors for missing items.
Can't believe I was able to collect almost all the weapon transmog skins in a week of sweaty play. Certain weapons took 200+ raid kills to get. >_< or maybe more not too sure how much of the day I spend on it. It felt like I was slowly dying. At least the final hour I figured that being a collector seems like such a waste of time. WHen I could've actually enjoyed the game or even spend some time in the sun X.X
don't forget to buy every class' ensemble from Grandmaster Jakkus! (from vendor's dropdown menu)and pop in the Sepulcher to thank zovaal for remix
But when? The blizzard CSEU twitter says 11pm tonight, the ingame calendar says 11pm tomorrow, you and icy veins say 4pm ST tomorrow.