Final Day of Plunderstorm - Finish Renown Before April 30th

John Hight If they like it, that'll inform what we do next: whether it evolves an existing system, whether it becomes part of one or both games or whether it continues as an event. We like the notion that there are events that are seasonal in a way that come in just like we do the seasons in WoW itself…What we're trying to build is a repertoire of fun things for the live team…to be able to pull the arrows from the quiver and use them when we need to use them. If we get a point where we can see the players want a new event or engagement, we can fire up a Plunderstorm or we can fire up some other event. And we are planning a lot of different kinds of events like that.

bootyful opportunity lasts until Plunderstorm ends the week of April 30, helping scallywags catch up on rewards.

Set Sail for the PlunderstormPlunge into a challenging battle that earns excellent rewards for World of Warcraft® Modern and Classic progression realms. All you have to do is survive…and plunder. Can't seem to stay in the realm of the living? No problem. Plunderers still gain progression that helps unlock new rewards.Each match is 10-15 minutes long and has 60 players per match, with the winner being the last one standing. Level up and acquire new abilities and spells by killing creatures and enemies, looting chests, and avoiding the encroaching storm.

A Pirate's Life for YouThe Arathi Highlands is the backdrop for this pirating adventure, and you'll have plenty of challenges to keep you busy.



Prepare to PlunderPlunderstorm is perfect for pick-up and play! No expansion purchase is required, but a World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time is needed to participate in a high-stakes, play-by-the-seat-your-pants match. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of plundering fun by simply installing the modern (Live) World of Warcraft client:

Launch the Battle.net desktop app. Click the World of Warcraft icon at the top. If the icon is missing, click on All Games and select the game from the list. On top of the Install button is a drop-down menu. Confirm that you wish to install World of Warcraft. Click Install. Once you’re in modern WoW:

Select Plunderstorm2 from the World of Warcraft game menu to get into the action. Create a new, ready-to-play character—player characters are unique to this event. You don't need previous knowledge of races and classes to chart your course for mayhem. Choose between Solo or—to play with your Battle.net friends—make a group from the Plunderstorm character screen and select Duo. If queued for a Duo without a partner, you'll be automatically matched with one. You can also access chat, customize characters, and see the queue from the Character Select Screen.

Action Bar and Abilities, Worthy MatesDiscover lootable spells, abilities, and upgrades as you plunder treasure chests and defeat enemies. Upon picking up, spells and abilities are automatically added to your Action Bar, with two slots dedicated to offensive skills and two for utilities such as leaps, speed boosts, and crowd-control.Some abilities are more action-based and require good positioning and player targeting. Have fun discovering and experimenting with different combinations to find what works for you.

Upgrades to Your Spells and AbilitiesYour spells and abilities can be upgraded by discovering higher-quality versions from treasure chests or finding the same ability elsewhere and stacking it to Rank 3 (epic). There are also plenty of plundering opportunities—various treasure chests with different rarities that harbor all types of abilities are stashed around the map. Always stay on the lookout for better loot and upgrades.



Spectating SpectreUpon death, keep watching the match from the perspective of your teammates (if they're still alive) or other players, including their loadout.

Rewards A-Plenty for Plundering PiratesPlayers can earn cosmetics, pets, titles, and mounts as they progress through the reward track. These include the majestic Polly Roger parrot mount, Bubbles the crab pet, swashbuckling cosmetics, 750 Trader's Tender from "Keg Leg's Crew" for use on the Trading Post, and more. 3 A victory is not required to claim the spoils of a well-fought fight.To view Renown and apply the Plunderstorm weapon and transmog customizations, change titles, or summon pets, swabbies can click on Da'kash Grimledger standing directly in front of the spawn point in the Plunderstorm lobby.Customization unlocks are simultaneously unlocked for Dragonflight characters and can be found in your Collection. Each Renown level unlock is noted in colored text under the reward name, whether the reward is for Dragonflight, Plunderstorm, or Classic.

Perch on the shoulders of this parrot instead of him perching on yours!

Proper pirate fashion is a must for plundering!

There isn't a better first mate on the high seas than Pirate Pepe!

Plunderstorm Content Update Notes

Learn more details about Plunderstorm in our 1 Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time.

2Plunderstorm is accessed from the World of Warcraft® game menu but exists outside of player progression in World of Warcraft® and Wrath of the Lich King Classic™.

