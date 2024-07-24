Final Bosses of Mythic Dragonflight Raids Bugged (and Tindral)

Smolderon also enters his berserk phase after 2 intermissions as opposed to 3 before.
NGL, the Fyrakk one is pretty funny
The sarkareth bug exists also on heroic.
that's the power of microsoft money
The Sark bug also happened on LFR.
Thank god blizz has their priorities straght ! they nerfed the size of the valajar sword first ! now they can chill and fix these minor issues !
I was doing The Eternal Palace for some mogs and a somewhat similar bug happened to me with Lady Ashvane as with Tindral here
I love that 'what the %^&*' transcends languages lol.
The Raszageth thing happened to us in S1 she just stood there and did nothing and burned her down
I mean my warlock literally couldn’t create a health stone last night.This patch had issues. I’m sure they’re working on it. (Not that this makes it okay.)
Tindral is bugged in all difficulties including LFR
Also, farming some mog in Icecrown, the 2 mini bosses infront of Sindragosa wouldn't land either.🤔
Sindragosa in ICC is also bugged like Tindral. She lands in the sky and you have to use ranged to hit her
The kyrian in necrotic wake also wont land after killing the 2nd boss
TIndral forgot to switch flight modes, rookie mistake
Kil'jaeden in ToS also lands in the air lol.
Seems like every boss that is flying / hoovering is bugged. Maybe an issue with the reworked dynamic / static flying? That is what 20 year old legacy code does sometime :)
What kind of spaghetti weirdness is this?Just from pure curiosity, I'd love to see a technical deep dive into the random strands of code that interacted to make this happen.
I went into Ny'alotha too, and the bosses are bugged in the air for some reason, it isn't just Dragonflight raids. Unless, this was fixed by now.