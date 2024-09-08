Festive Winter Veil Weapon Transmogs Coming to Trading Post in 11.0.5

I missed the candy cane sword from the trading post, big W
Looooooove holiday themed items! <3
Definitely going to be saving up my tender for all these.
The snowglobes on the bottom are animated too, these are very cute. I loved the swords from last year so glad to see more items with the same theme. Wish there was a bow though.
Cheerbringer XL sound very aggressive xd
I wish these were earnable from holiday event activities or holiday event currency. Didn't want to spend 6-800 however much tenders last year and I doubt this year will be any different.
2H mace is straight up a Fortnite harvesting tool skin
These are great. They're pumping out quality assets like never before.
Hope they put the Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Shorts on the trading post
As cool as these weapons are, I get the feeling I won't be able to afford them again.
I need that staff. I hope they end up making a bow before the events comes out to.
I hope they put the pink reindeer pet up as the fill-the-bar again and these weapons go for 500 tender each.