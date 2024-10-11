This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Fending Off Darkness PvP World Quest Available Today - Rare Quest for Cinderbee Mount
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
One of the new mounts in The War Within is the
Raging Cinderbee
mount, rewarded from completing the World PvP meta achievement quest
Ruffious's Bid
. One of the achievements required for this achievement is
A Champion's Tour: The War Within
, which requires completing every PvP World Quest in Khaz Algar 5 times.
A giant bottleneck players have been facing for completing this achievement is the world quest
Fending off Darkness
, which seems to be incredibly rare. Today, October 11th, the World Quest is available again on both NA and EU servers!
This is only the
third time
this quest has been available since the release of The War Within (including Early Access), so if you're interested in either of the rewards, make sure to turn War Mode on and go complete this quest.
You can complete the world quest on any alts starting at level 70 to earn multiple completions for the achievement.
In addition to the
Raging Cinderbee
mount, you also earn the title for completing the meta-achievement
Ruffious's Bid
. Completing
A Champion's Tour: The War Within
also gives the
Purple Stagshell
Battle Pet.
Looking for more mounts or battle pets in The War Within? Then check our guides!
The War Within Mount GuideBattle Pet Collection Overview in The War Within
