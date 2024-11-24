Felcycle Puzzle Update 4 - Torches 4 Through 7 Solved!





Ratts' Revenge: Guide to Incognitro, the Indecipherable Felcycle

Current Felcycle Torch Progress

Small orbs surrounding a torch mean that a specific puzzle is partially solved.

A large orb atop a torch means that the specific puzzle is completed, and new clues are revealed in the Karazhan Catacombs.

Progress on this puzzle is saved on your character - Leaving and resetting the dungeon, or logging out, will NOT reset your progress.

reset your progress. As of the time of this recap, we have complete solves on Torches 1 through 7, and partial solves on Torch 10!

Torch 4: Doom (SOLVED)

DO NOT KILL IT

You can use the script below to check if you've completed Torch 4 or not!

/run print(C_QuestLog.IsQuestFlaggedCompleted(84780))

Torch 5: Muffin (SOLVED)

You adventurers are all the same

You think yourselves so clever I bet,

Let's see you beat the Master of Secrets

At our own twisted game.

Three Easy Secret Battle Pets for Felcycle Mount Secret - Spoilers for the Secret

/way #210 35.47 63.51 Pointless Treasure Salesman

Torch 6: Altars (SOLVED)

Torch 7: Watchers (SOLVED)

Starting the puzzle will make several statues show up at Glazer's platform. There are 25 total slots, but not all 25 slots will have a statue at the start.

Interacting with one statue will lower that statue while moving 4 other statues in the room, which will either be lowered into their tiles, or emerge from their slots.

The objective of this puzzle is to make sure all 25 statues are lowered into their own tiles. unlike the World Quest, statues do not have a fixed mapping - THE MAPPING RESETS EACH TIME YOU RESET THE PUZZLE.

Speaking of, if you need to restart the puzzle, interact with the sentry on top of the stairs leading to Glazer.

The most reliable way of solving this puzzle is use a 5x5 puzzle grid solver - You will need to manually map all 25 statues and how they move, and the site will generate a solution for you. (or you can also just randomly click statues and be lucky, hehe)

Torch 8: Enigma (PROGRESS STARTED)