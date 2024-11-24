Felcycle Puzzle Update 4 - Torches 4 Through 7 Solved!

Oh pet dungeons, how I loathe thee... and now I have to do 5 of them. Joy.
From my experience I couldn't interact with the pointless skeleton vendor until I had talked to Da'kash Grimledger in Valdrakkan concerning the pieces of hate. I had everything from this secret in my bags up to that point.
I was looking forward to doing this all when it was fully solved but this is way too much for me.
The Blizzard team really dropped the ball with this event. Just an army of people trying random things until something works.This sort of thing would've been better to release separate from the 20th anniversary event so normal players weren't pulled into its orbit.
So, i solved the owl puzzle but the chest doesn't appear. It's there. My character can walk on top of it, but i can't see it or click on it.
Dose this go away when the anniversary event ends?