Felcycle Puzzle Progress Day 3 - Puzzle 3 Solved - 3 out of 12 Progress
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
Day 3 of the
Incognitro, the Indecipherable Felcycle
had players finding the complete solution for Torch 3, and the hunt is now on for a... Golden Muffin?
This article is part of our coverage of the Hunt for the Felcycle -
Incognitro, the Indecipherable Felcycle
.
Looking to join in on the hunt? Then join the #felcycle channel on the
Secret Finding Discord
! Make sure to check on our Incognitro guide:
Ratts' Revenge: Guide to Incognitro, the Indecipherable Felcycle
Current Felcycle Torch Progress
If you're fully caught on to the Felcycle secret as of the time of this post, this is how your Felcycle room should look like!
Small orbs surrounding a torch mean that a specific puzzle is partially solved.
A large orb atop a torch means that the specific puzzle is completed, and new clues are revealed in the Karazhan Catacombs.
Progress on this puzzle is saved on your character - Leaving and resetting the dungeon, or logging out, will
NOT
reset your progress.
As of the time of this recap, we have complete solves on Torches 1, 2 and 3, and partial solves on Torches 7 and 10!
Note: Although Torch 3 is solved, you'll still see 9 small orbs surrounding it. This is because each orb represents a
Piece of Hate
, and these orbs will disappear once we manage to spend them (but this is still being figured out!).
3 O'Clock Torch: Hate (SOLVED)
In our
recap from the previous day
, we had solved the first 2 torches and made progress into Torch 3, with 8 out of the 9 Decryption Consoles being solved. Today, we have solved the final Decryption Console, and obtained our ninth
Piece of Hate
!
This console can be found in the red button room in the Karazhan Catacombs, to the left next to a giant book. This room is notorious for having tiles similar to those seen in places in Pandaria, and these were the clue that led to solving the console. The clue that led to the solve was located inside the Guo-Lai Halls in Vale of Eternal Blossoms - At the very end of the Guo-Lai Vault area of the Halls, if you use your
Starry-Eyed Goggles
, you will see a ghostly book containing the code for the final decryption machine:
17112317
.
Inputting the code at the final Decryption Console will unlock the
Encrypted Puzzle Box
on the table to the console's left and give you the final
Piece of Hate
.
Note: The Encrypted Puzzle Box will lock itself again if not interacted with after a few seconds. If this happens, just input the code on the Decryption Console again.
4 O'Clock Torch: Greed (PROGRESS STARTED)
With the 9
Piece of Hate
in our hands, our next search is for one
Golden Muffin
. We know about this item because of a recently discovered NPC - The
Pointless Treasure Salesman
is a skeleton found inside the broken portion of the Booty Bay statue at the Cape of Stranglethorn.
The Pointless Treasure Salesman currently sells a
Relic of Crystal Connections
for 9
Piece of Hate
and 1
Golden Muffin
. No apparent clues are leading to a possible location of the Golden Muffin in the Karazhan Catacombs as of this post, besides the item itself, with a description of "A golden idol in the shape of a muffin. It seems completely pointless."
/way #210 35.47 63.51 Pointless Treasure Salesman
