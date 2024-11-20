Felcycle Puzzle Progress Day 1 - How to Unlock the Karazhan Catacombs Puzzle Dungeon

Obtaining the Inert Peculiar Key

Obtaining the Peculiar Gem

I... I think I witnessed a crime. Or at least a criminal.



> You can tell me about it.

N-no, sorry. I would rather speak to a detective.

If you're reading this, you must be after him too. Or are you after me?

Either way, the game is afoot. Are you clever enough to play?

Hurry up, I think the fairy ring has gone rotten.

Think what we could accomplish together. We could finally find him.

<Another line was started and then crossed out. At the bottom of the page in small lettering are a few numbers.>

-186, 96

Hallowfall

Azj-Kahet

Water you waiting for

You're persistent, I'll give you that. Fine. If you can find me, we can talk.

Careful, it's a long way down this dark rabbit hole.

I'll be watching.

Finding Ratts' Hideout

"A battered, trampled old key haunted with residual dark magic. The letters "DR" have been crossed out."