Felcycle Puzzle Progress Day 1 - How to Unlock the Karazhan Catacombs Puzzle Dungeon

That Escape Room is really insanely well done. I've been following the Discord and it's just insane how much work Josh has put into the Escape Room.
Love these types of content! Even though I generally follow wowhead guides to go experience them.
Even though I am waiting for the guides to come out, I still respect the hell out of both the developers who make this and the players for being able to figure it out! So cool to see this and I hope content like this will be coming out more in the future!
Those doors seem to be decorated with objects from various dungeons. Red button = Gnomeregan, Saronite chunk could be the Pit of Saron. Try visiting those places for something to interact with.
So I've followed all steps, but went down to Karazhan and the door to Ratts instance won't open. I have the key in my bags and my torch out. Spoken to some people and it seems like Deadwind Pass can have different phases. I have 3 dead NPC's outside the door in my phase, and everyone that has the same can't enter either.Does anyone know if there's a way to get into other phases of the zone? Or do I need to re-do everything on an alt?
"HOW TO UNLOCK""This is where we're currently stuck at in the hunt"So no unlock...
How are players getting the detective title when there are only 10 celebration crates out right now?
@Rakdos Detective title is earned by doing the Alyx side quests and 6 Crates (only need 2 of 4 achievements for) Azeroth's Greatest Detective
Don't accidentally click on two of the statues at the same time! It will bug one of them and you can't click it anymore!
this secret mount worth a more unique model or some effect, not the same model with the mountain dew 600 points reward
did yday the part with the gem and got the key complete, went to the bike location and did not even find the entrance of the isntance, im no help in puzzling i guess