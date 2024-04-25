Fel-Scarred Demon Hunter Hero Talent Tree Now Available on Wowhead

finally something other than throw glaive
Bash me all you want, but I think these DH hero talents are boring, nothing super impactful or any good changes, it just adds more dps rather than impacting the class fantasy. I don’t play DH so I won’t complain
This is kind of boring
Also please give us demon form customization and updated forms!
They can literally do so much with the idea of Fel-Scarred and they made it so all u do is even more damage in meta. Snooze fest.
Okay I MUCH prefer this over the other Hero Talent Tree.
Neither of the DH hero trees seem to change gameplay that much. Really dissapointing, the class with the least specs could really use with some more variety.
This is as bad as aldrachi reaver. Neither of our specs feel like DH
Those don't even read like talents. They read like mid season patch notes. We are a joke to them.
Love it. Much better than the other tree. Empowering Eye Beam should make the Eye Beam talents more valuable than the movement talents for this tree which is a very good thing for Havoc.
There's no way this stays in with these numbers on it.
i feel like these hero talents are pushing more into a no-mover playstyle, and after a full expansion of moving all the time, probably wouldnt hurt as much. been playing a lot of other classes last season and not moving felt actually nice for once.
I hope the text for Havoc is a typo on Demonsurge. What is even the point of giving a dps more armor lol
I barely touch dh but I'm intriguied. Does the fire dps effects just provide a bonus by bypassing armor? Seems almost more a thematic thing really. I just really hope it's an ignite style dot that refresh its damage with every ability.
"Pursuit of Angryness"UwU
I really hope the talent that says you stay in a weakened demon form actually has a visual effect like having your wings stay outside of Meta and some smoke effects. Hell, give me glowing tattoos or something.