Feedback Threads for Hero Talents Now Live

lowkey tho, the DK one seems so boring.
DK Feedback Thread link doesn't link to the proper location. It just links to the general article about the DK, Evoker, Paladin, and Warrior.
It's not like they will going to care about feedbacks, unless it's coming from mage players of course.
Would you look at that, a DK feedback thread for them to completely ignore <3
We didn't need more complexity in rotations. We needed flavour. Who the hell is developing this crap anyway.
we need new spells like "ultimates" maybe or something new. not just blant passives
im happy that these trees seem to all be passives. unholy or assassination for example didnt need ANOTHER cd. i already needed to buy one of those uncomfortable mmo mice to get by with the dragonflight trees.
I love love love the Mountain thane fantasy. give me awesome big thunderous thunder claps (blasts) and let me rain down thunderbolts on my enemies with my skills!
I had been hoping for something that looks/feels/plays a bit different from the usual, rather than just feeling like a new row of basic talents. With the "Hero Talents" name, and the unique names for the "specs", it feels like it should add a bit to class identity to have them, not mostly passive buffs.It kinda feels like Covenant+ as it stands now. Except that actually had a lot of identity to it... Can't believe I just complimented SL stuff, but here we are.Kinda sucks that the only class to get an optional big visual change in the game now as they level are Warlocks with green fire. Kinda wanted more of that as part of this system. Might not add gameplay advantages, but gives a different kind of feeling of progress. Never hurts to have that as well.( Not saying that visual changes > gameplay changes and stats, just saying that it's more fun if we get both )Still, glad they are trying something out, and hope they improve it down the line.