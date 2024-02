February 9th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - War Within Hero Talents & SoD Phase 2

Cross-Realm Mythic Difficulty



​With the weekly reset in each region this week, cross-realm groups were enabled for Mythic difficulty Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope.

Updates were made throughout the week, including some impactful adjustments to Mythic Fyrakk.

WoW Classic Era Notes



Important adjustments to WoW Classic Era during this week’s maintenance were explained.

Season of Discovery Phase Two is now live!
10-player Gnomeregan raid
New Rune abilities
Blood Moon PvP event
And more!