February 16th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Season of Discovery Improvements & Dragonflight Skybox

Dragonflight
- Hotfixes
We implemented many bugfixes for dungeons, such as Darkheart Thicket, Waycrest Manor, and Dawn of the Infinite: Rise of Murozond.
Skybox Shenanigans
- Players noticed that Dragonflight's daytime/nighttime cycle is different than before in all realms hosted in North America. We're developing a fix, and the fix will require realm restarts.
WoW Classic
Season of Discovery
Class Tuning Changes
- Hotfixes
Some fixes have been implemented, addressing issues such as Battle for Ashenvale quests providing XP and players losing their stacks of Blood for the Blood Loa.
Wrath of the Lich King Classic
- Teleport Services to Shadowfang Keep
To speed up access to the Love is in the Air special dungeon encounter, NPCs in Stormwind and Orgrimmar now offer teleport services to Shadowfang Keep.
