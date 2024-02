February 16th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Season of Discovery Improvements & Dragonflight Skybox

Hotfixes



We implemented many bugfixes for dungeons, such as Darkheart Thicket, Waycrest Manor, and Dawn of the Infinite: Rise of Murozond.

Players noticed that Dragonflight's daytime/nighttime cycle is different than before in all realms hosted in North America. We're developing a fix, and the fix will require realm restarts.

Improvements



On February 12, we announced several improvements to Season of Discovery issues, such as overcrowding and streamlining the Blood Moon event.

With scheduled weekly maintenance, class tuning adjustments are coming for druids, shamans, and mages, with paladin tuning already implemented on February 14.

Hotfixes



Some fixes have been implemented, addressing issues such as Battle for Ashenvale quests providing XP and players losing their stacks of Blood for the Blood Loa.

Teleport Services to Shadowfang Keep



To speed up access to the Love is in the Air special dungeon encounter, NPCs in Stormwind and Orgrimmar now offer teleport services to Shadowfang Keep.

Stay up to date withwhen you join us each week as we round up some of the latest top blue posts and discussions.Here are this week's highlights:DragonflightSkybox ShenanigansWoW ClassicSeason of DiscoveryClass Tuning ChangesWrath of the Lich King ClassicWorld of Warcraft on Social “After 20 years we deserved to see this happen.”— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 14, 2024 For the latest news and info, head to WorldofWarcraft.blizzard.com/news , and don’t forget to follow us on social— X Instagram , and YouTube