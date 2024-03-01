February 16th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Hero Talents, SoD Dev Update, Follower Dungeon Hotfixes

Stay up to date with World of Warcraft
when you join us each week as we round up some of the latest top blue posts and discussions.
Here are this week's highlights:
Dragonflight
- Hotfixes
With the recent hotfixes, the maximum number of Follower Dungeons a player can enter in 24 hours was increased to 50. The presence of Followers in dungeons no longer decreases the XP earned by the human players.
Season of Discovery
- Developer Update
The WoW Classic Team provided a wide-ranging update on changes coming to Season of Discovery soon, as well as their current thinking about design in the long term.
Hotfixes
- Season of Discovery Phase 2 received many hotfixes, including a class tuning pass.
The War Within